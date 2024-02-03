Recipe: Easy Cheesy Pizza Quesadillas
My entire family loves pizza. They could literally eat pizza for every meal. In my quest to develop more budget-friendly recipes that are also nutritious and delicious, I decided to make pizza quesadillas. They’re so simple but so good, and everyone loves them.
The best thing about these Easy Cheesy Pizza Quesadillas is that they cost less than $15 to make — yep, that’s right, less than $15. I was even able to add in several fresh veggies, such as spinach, onions, bell peppers and mushrooms to boost the nutrient content.
Easy Cheesy Pizza Quesadillas
Click here for a printable version.
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 6 large flour tortillas
- 1½ cups pizza or marinara sauce, plus more for dipping, if desired
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 6 ounces pepperoni
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 bell pepper, sliced, orange or green
- 5 cups baby spinach leaves
- 8 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced
- 1 onion, sliced
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet on medium heat.
- Add in bell peppers, spinach, mushrooms and onions.
- Cook for about 5 minutes or until veggies become tender. Season with Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat.
- Spread a thin layer of pizza sauce over each tortilla.
- On one half of the tortilla, add about ¼ cup of mozzarella cheese, a serving of the cooked veggies and pepperoni.
- Fold the tortilla in half, bringing the half without toppings up and folding it over the top.
- Spray a large skillet with nonstick cooking spray.
- Cook the quesadilla for about 2-3 minutes on each side, flipping once, until toasted on the outside and the cheese is melted.
- Remove from heat, cut into wedges and serve.
- Dip in extra marinara sauce or ranch, if desired.
Recipe notes
Nutritional information – 1 quesadilla: calories 396, carbohydrates 42 grams, protein 22 grams, fat 13 grams, saturated fat 5 grams, fiber 5 grams, sugar 6 grams.
This recipe originally appeared on Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.