Recipe: Easy Cheesy Pizza Quesadillas

My entire family loves pizza. They could literally eat pizza for every meal. In my quest to develop more budget-friendly recipes that are also nutritious and delicious, I decided to make pizza quesadillas. They’re so simple but so good, and everyone loves them.

The best thing about these Easy Cheesy Pizza Quesadillas is that they cost less than $15 to make — yep, that’s right, less than $15. I was even able to add in several fresh veggies, such as spinach, onions, bell peppers and mushrooms to boost the nutrient content.

Easy Cheesy Pizza Quesadillas

Serves: 6

Ingredients

6 large flour tortillas

1½ cups pizza or marinara sauce, plus more for dipping, if desired

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

6 ounces pepperoni

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 bell pepper, sliced, orange or green

5 cups baby spinach leaves

8 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced

1 onion, sliced

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat olive oil in a large skillet on medium heat. Add in bell peppers, spinach, mushrooms and onions. Cook for about 5 minutes or until veggies become tender. Season with Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat. Spread a thin layer of pizza sauce over each tortilla. On one half of the tortilla, add about ¼ cup of mozzarella cheese, a serving of the cooked veggies and pepperoni. Fold the tortilla in half, bringing the half without toppings up and folding it over the top. Spray a large skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Cook the quesadilla for about 2-3 minutes on each side, flipping once, until toasted on the outside and the cheese is melted. Remove from heat, cut into wedges and serve. Dip in extra marinara sauce or ranch, if desired.

Recipe notes

Nutritional information – 1 quesadilla: calories 396, carbohydrates 42 grams, protein 22 grams, fat 13 grams, saturated fat 5 grams, fiber 5 grams, sugar 6 grams.

This recipe originally appeared on Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.