How Birmingham, Alabama’s Substrate Radio emerged as a beacon of musical diversity

In the heart of Birmingham, a radio revolution is not-so-quietly taking place. From its eye-catching studio in the front window of Saturn, Substrate Radio is redefining the way the community experiences music, talk shows and community engagement. But that’s not all. Since it first went on the air 10 years ago, Substrate has emerged as a beacon of musical diversity, inclusivity and grassroots empowerment.

At the heart of Substrate is its owner, Jason Hamric. A Birmingham native, Hamric is a mastering engineer, radio host, musician and a fervent advocate for the power of music to bridge gaps and foster unity. “We’re trying to reach out to everybody in our community,” Hamric said. “And that means everybody in our community.”

Hamric started the station at his dining table in his East Lake neighborhood home, but soon moved to a space in the nearby Woodlawn community. After several years there, he spent a short stint at a recording studio in the suburban town of Homewood before landing the station in its current, high-profile location on 41st Street South in Birmingham’s hip Avondale neighborhood.

“I really missed the ‘college radio style’ format where you could kind of play whatever you want without being told what to play,” Hamric recalls. “I just felt like we had a little hole, in America in general, for under-the-radar-style music. I got the inspiration from BMR (Birmingham Mountain Radio), which started as an internet station, and they were so friendly and showed me how to get things going and helped me realize that it could actually be done. I really just felt the need to play different stuff. I mean, everybody wants to be a DJ, right?”

At Substrate, the tongue-in-cheek mission is “to play none of the hits all of the time,” but in doing so it creates a vibrant, independent platform that not only champions local artists but also caters to a global audience — all from a small corner in the Avondale neighborhood. Hamric said that Substrate has ears in nearly 40 countries. “I looked at the map one day and saw listeners in Guam and Ireland, lots of the UK, all over the U.S., of course, Panama – it’s everywhere.” And in coming years, Hamric said he hopes Substrate can take more of Birmingham and its music to the world and bring more of the world back to Substrate’s listeners.

“We try to show the positive parts of the South,” he said. “We can show someone from another part of the world that maybe we don’t just use outhouses and have a piece of hay stuck out of our mouth, you know, that we’re in an advanced, sympathetic culture just like everyone else.”

Hamric’s original vision for Substrate Radio was clear — to make good radio, have conversations and give a platform to people who have been overlooked by mainstream media. His dedication to that mission is evident in the station’s lineup, with shows like “Kiddo Radio,” “The Other Sounds of Latino America,” “Psychic Tuesdays” and “The Classic Hip Hop Show” that highlight the diversity of voices and sounds Birmingham has to offer.

Since the early 1990s, internet radio stations like Substrate have been challenging the status quo where traditional radio stations have long held sway over the airwaves with playlists determined by corporate interests and ratings.

But as terrestrial radio stations have seen on-air revenue drop dramatically over the last few years, digital revenue has skyrocketed, according to Inside Radio, the industry’s leading source of news and information. It reported that across the country, digital accounted for less than 4% of total radio industry revenue in 2013, but by 2019 had rose to 10%. This year it is forecast to reach 22%.

Sponsorship from local businesses helped Hamric get Substrate on the air in the beginning. And local businesses, as well as the sale of station merch, still provide the station’s revenue. “We try to [obtain advertising from] all local businesses that we vet and believe in. And they usually stay with us because we do a good job for a fair price,” Hamric said. He also admits that his overhead is pretty low because the DJs volunteer their time. “They’re all volunteers who do specialty shows, and they’re able to sell their own advertising, so [Substrate is] almost like a co-op, really.”

Advertisers see more and more people turning away from FM to digital radio stations like Substrate as well. Part of the reason is the ability to listen “on demand” — listeners can tune in to what they want, when they want it. Another piece of the puzzle is that listeners have access to content from the world over and aren’t limited by AM/FM signal strength. And, as Hamric pointed out, this expanded access gives listeners exposure to a nearly endless variety of new music, cultures and content.

That’s because internet radio stations like Substrate are not governed by the Federal Communications Commission or shareholder/advertiser interests. They are free to promote emerging talent, hire unconventional hosts and create niche communities.

“We try not to take advantage of that fact, but we can say whatever we want, and we do whatever we want — purposefully,” Hamric said. “I feel like sometimes art can be offensive, and I don’t want to miss out on someone’s music because of a word choice or have to scrub a word and make it less powerful. So, it gives us a lot more freedom. This is our thing, and we embrace it and roll with it. We love being that kind of station.”

And where traditional media often fall short in diversity and representation, Substrate’s commitment to inclusivity is evident in its programming, which features a wide range of voices, backgrounds and genres.

One of the stand-out shows on Substrate Radio is “The Classic Hip Hop Show,” hosted by DJ Supreme, who not only has a passion for hip hop but encyclopedic knowledge of it. And Supreme is proud to say that this year not only marks Substrate’s 10th anniversary, but the anniversary of his show as well.

“I’ve been a part of Substrate since 2013, close to the beginning, and it’s something that I’ve always treasured as far as keeping the classic hip hop show alive,” said DJ Supreme, whose real name is Jon Malone. “I was able to land somewhere where [hip hop] was appreciated, where I knew that [the show] would be appreciated, it would be championed.”

Another gem in Substrate Radio’s lineup is “The Other Sounds of Latino America,” hosted by Kristhian Trevino and Christine Maciel.

Trevino listened to Substrate for six years before going on the air for the station. “I was impressed by the programming, the music that they play,” he said. On his show, “We don’t play Top 40. No, no, none of my other colleagues at Substrate [do either].”

And that’s Trevino’s vision for “The Other Sounds of Latino America” — to showcase music that is new for the listener. “Not necessarily new in that it came yesterday. New music that I haven’t heard before, you know, no matter the genre, no matter the time.

“I feel very proud of my Latin American roots, so I’m always trying to listen to some new music and different music. I want to give the people a wide, wide vision of what Latino America is,” Trevino said.

Like Trevino, Hamric wants to give listeners a wide vision of all sorts of things. In addition to music, the website features reviews of music and films as well as information about upcoming events and festivals. Substrate also sends a comprehensive newsletter every Friday.

Substrate Radio is more than just a radio station; it’s a movement. It’s a reminder that the power of music and community knows no bounds and that something new and interesting is always just below the surface. You just have to dig a little.

“That’s what I love about doing this — there’s always somebody popping up with new music or a new movie or a new magazine, you know. That’s like, man, this is something very cool in your backyard you may not have known about,” Hamric said.

“[We have] small goals, big goals. The small ones we hit all the time, and the big ones? We hope they keep changing, because we never want to get stagnant.”

