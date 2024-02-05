The story behind the Troy, Alabama, distillery honoring Clyde May’s legacy

An exciting project will be completed soon in Troy, Alabama. The Conecuh Ridge Distillery, which will produce Clyde May’s whiskey, was designed by the architectural team at Luckett & Farley.

“I have been involved in the project from day one,” said Dana Zausch, the project’s distillery design manager. “I was actually hired to work on this project with my experience in distillery work.”

Based in New York, Conecuh Ridge Distillery joined Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in 2017 to announce its plans to consolidate operations in Troy, near to where its namesake, Clyde May, once produced moonshine whiskey. The company broke ground on the project in 2022.

“We started with a brand that had no home,” Zausch said. “The brand’s roots were in Alabama so its brick-and-mortar roots also needed to be.”

Construction is nearing completion on the Conecuh Ridge Distillery campus in Troy. (SoulGrown) A rendering of the under-construction Conecuh Ridge Distillery campus. (Luckett & Farley)

The distillery, which will be located at 111 Braswell St. in Troy, includes an artisan distillery, rack houses, a bottling hub and a tasting center. Reports put the project’s costs at about $13.5 million.

“They had looked at a handful of properties, but once they found the property in Troy, they thought it was amazing that it was so close to Clyde’s original roots,” Zausch said. “The design of the project was about the brand and really about the origins of moonshining, full process transparency, and being very respectful to Alabama. We started by understanding the climate and the need and desire for the ability to be outside, so we developed this as a campus so that the exterior could be utilized — and loved — and we were able to create an outdoor space among all the buildings.

“We knew the client had a modern aesthetic in mind for the brand, but we also knew that a modern feel alone wasn’t the full answer for the project. We wanted to speak to the history of moonshine and the history of Clyde in an Alabama setting. So we had to ask ourselves, ‘What is the right answer?’ And we worked on trying to find a structural vernacular to speak to that culture and appeal to guests coming from all over. So, we used the concept of a dogtrot house to design the buildings.”

“We combined the dark ethos of Clyde’s history with the modern aesthetic we were going for while being respectful of what the buildings would look like over time to neighbors. We went with a black exterior for the buildings that would allow the light coming out of the buildings to shine, and we adapted that to all the buildings to create a continuous campus language.

“Within the Big House is Clyde’s original copper still, which is called the 240 still because it cost $240 to make. The still will be mounted in the breezeway as the first thing you’re introduced to when you come visit. We actually have the original stills that have ax marks from being busted up so many times over the years,” Zausch said.

“This project is really about giving back to the people of Alabama who have adopted Clyde as the state spirit. So, that’s where transparency being key was vitally important. As you arrive, the idea is you’re welcomed everywhere, into the distillery and into the service building where the process is occurring. Everyone can tour everything. You will be able to see everything from the 240 still that Clyde started with, to modern grain handling operations, all the way to the copper still. You will be able to see bottling operations and get a chance to look and see how the barrels and spirits are aging. The property is roughly 80 acres with natural water bodies. It’s an absolutely beautiful site,” Zausch said.

“It’s not often in this part of the country and an architect’s career that you’re able to handle such a beautiful project from start to finish and have a client that really believes in it as well. There is a lot of support for this being a project that’s as beautiful as the brand. It’s going to reap brand loyalty for decades down the line.”

Learn more about Clyde May Whiskey and Conecuh Ridge Distillery at clydemays.com.

A version of this story originally appeared on the SoulGrown website.