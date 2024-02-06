Alabama’s Samford University is building new facilities with sustainability in mind

Samford University’s new campus recreation, wellness and athletic complex is a first-of-its-kind project in many ways and demonstrates the university’s commitment to sustainability.

In constructing the new facility, the university is pursuing Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design or LEED certification, a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement, energy efficiency and environmental stewardship.

“It was important to reach farther to gain the certification, to let our community know the importance of the process, outcome and Samford’s push towards a more sustainable campus,” said Jeff Poleshek, Samford assistant vice president of Operations, Planning and Construction.

Among its many features, the new complex will include open vegetated spaces instead of traditional roofing and parking materials, exterior fixtures that will reduce light pollution, low-flow plumbing fixtures, and enhanced indoor air mechanical systems and controls that are more efficient. It will be among the first set of buildings on campus designed and built with LEED certification as a goal.

The complex is expected to open this coming fall, in time for the 60th annual Family Weekend, slated for Sept. 20-22. Samford is located in Homewood, a suburb of Birmingham.

In addition, construction on new residence halls announced in the Samford Horizons campus master plan is underway using similar concepts – from energy saving equipment to “green” waste management practices.

These measures for new campus construction are the next step in Samford’s infrastructure improvement plan that began five years ago. Since then, the university has rebuilt its chill water plant, changed almost all lighting campuswide to LED, replaced plumbing fixtures to reduce water consumption and installed more than 1,000 energy efficient windows.

The university also has ongoing initiatives to plant trees and vegetation across the campus. Samford is recognized as a Tree Campus-Higher Education by the Arbor Day Foundation for its work promoting healthy trees and engaging in the spirit of conservation. To obtain the distinction, Samford met the five core standards for effective campus forest management, including establishment of a tree advisory committee and campus tree care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for its tree program, an Arbor Day observance and the sponsorship of student service-learning projects. Furthermore, when trees are removed due to construction, the wood is repurposed and integrated into new facilities.

“One of Samford’s core values is stewardship of all resources. We are caring of God’s creation, and it’s our responsibility to sustain and restore things within it,” Poleshek said.

A version of this story originally appeared on the Samford University website.