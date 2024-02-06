James Spann: Dry through Thursday; showers return to Alabama Friday afternoon

James Spann forecasts a dry, mild day for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

CHILLY NIGHTS, PLEASANT AFTERNOONS: We are forecasting sunshine in full supply today with a nice warm-up. Expect highs in the 60s statewide. Dry weather continues Wednesday and Thursday with chilly nights and pleasant afternoons. On Friday, clouds return with a chance of showers by afternoon as a cold front approaches. Rain amounts won’t be too heavy, and the high will be between 64 and 72 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The front will become stationary, meaning a wet weekend for the Deep South. We expect periods of rain Saturday and Sunday along with a thunderstorm or two. The temperatures will remain fairly mild for February with highs in the 60s; south Alabama could see low 70s both days. Rain could very well linger into Monday morning; amounts of 1-2 inches are likely Friday through Monday.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: The weather looks dry Tuesday through Friday with seasonal temperatures — highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s.

RAIN UPDATE: Here are rain totals since Jan. 1 and the departure from average for the major reporting stations in Alabama:

Montgomery — 11.19 inches (5.72 inches above average)

Tuscaloosa — 10.24 (5.81 above average)

Muscle Shoals — 10.01 (4.51 above average)

Mobile — 9.14 (2.69 above average)

Anniston — 8.93 (3.25 above average)

Dothan — 7.76 (2.21 above average)

Birmingham — 7.71 (1.85 above average)

Huntsville — 7.55 (1.72 above average)

ON THIS DATE IN 1978: A massive nor’easter buried the northeastern United States. Storm totals included 18 inches in New York City, 16 inches at Philadelphia and 14 inches in Baltimore. The Boston area received 25 to 30 inches in “The Great New England Blizzard.” The mayor outlawed travel in the city for an entire week.

ON THIS DATE IN 2008: The “Super Tuesday” tornado outbreak was winding down. The event began on Super Tuesday, while 24 states in the United States were holding primary elections and caucuses to select the presidential candidates for the upcoming presidential election. The outbreak generated 87 tornadoes over 15 hours from the afternoon of Feb. 5 until the early morning of Feb. 6. The storm system produced several destructive tornadoes in heavily populated areas, most notably in the Memphis metropolitan area, in Jackson, Tennessee, and the northeastern end of the Nashville metropolitan area.

Seven tornadoes touched down in Alabama, including an EF4 that moved through parts of Lawrence and Morgan counties before dawn. The Aldridge Grove, Fairfield, Five Points, Midway and Caddo communities were hardest hit. Another EF4 moved through Jackson County; the most significant damage occurred at the corner of Jackson County roads 60 and 177, between the Rosalie and Pisgah communities. One person was killed in that tornado.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.