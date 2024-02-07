Montgomery Regional Airport, BETA Technologies commission Alabama’s first electric aviation charger

Alabama’s first charging station for electric aircraft is now available at Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM). The new station is a partnership between MGM and BETA Technologies, an electronic aerospace company with headquarters in Burlington, Vermont.

“The Montgomery Regional Airport is thrilled to welcome the dawn of a cleaner and more sustainable era in aviation,” said Wade A. Davis, MGM executive director. “With the commissioning of our state-of-the-art electric aircraft charger, we are not only energizing the spirit of innovation but also maintaining a commitment to be environmentally responsible.”

The charging station was officially commissioned during a Feb. 5 event at the airport. In addition to officials from BETA and MGM, the program included representatives from the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and Alabama Power.

The station at MGM is multimodal and interoperable, with two charging ports for air and ground EVs. One is a Level 3 fast-charger, primarily for use by electric aircraft and located “airside” among the runway/hangar/maintenance facilities; the other, a Level 2 charger, is located “carside” and primarily for use by the public to recharge EVs.

Davis said the addition of the charging stations positions MGM to support the continued development of electronic transportation and the jobs and other economic opportunities it is bringing to Alabama.

BETA flew its all-electric ALIA aircraft into MGM to receive the inaugural airside charge. The aircraft — one of two configurations BETA is currently developing and certifying with the Federal Aviation Administration — arrived in Alabama following a months-long deployment with the U.S. Air Force at Duke Field in Florida.

The new charge site in Alabama is part of a growing national network of electric infrastructure BETA is building across the United States. To date, the company has brought chargers online at 17 locations ranging from Vermont to Arkansas to Florida, with more than 55 additional sites in development for public and private use by commercial, military and medical aircraft.

“As we move closer to getting electric aircraft into operation, it is critical that we build charging infrastructure where our customers need it,” said Blain Newton, BETA’s chief operations officer. “As we continue to deploy our chargers in key markets to help accelerate connectivity among regional and rural communities, we’re pleased to add our first charger in Alabama here in Montgomery.”

Alabama Power offers a range of incentives to individuals and businesses who own or lease EVs, including a rate discount and rebates on charging infrastructure. Alabama Power is also working with partners to increase the number of charging stations available throughout the state, including those that serve aircraft, said Hasin Gandhakwala, the company’s electric transportation manager.

“The partnership of BETA and MGM speaks to the future of electric transportation, and our state’s commitment to leading the way into that future,” Gandhakwala said. “Alabama Power has been a strong advocate for our customers who are developing electric transportation solutions and advancing battery technology, and that’s going to continue.”