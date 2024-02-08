Can’t Miss Alabama: Cupid-approved excitement for an amazing Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day events
A rush of romantic gatherings are taking place across the state. Here’s a sampling:
- Feb. 9-14: Romantic Valentine’s Couple Class, Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook.
- Feb. 10: My Bloody Valentine Masquerade Ball, 7 p.m., Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment in Huntsville.
- Feb. 10: Valentine’s Dinner Theatre – Till Beth Do We Part, 6:30 p.m., Homewood Public Library.
- Feb. 10-11: Birmingham Valentine’s Craft and Vendor Market, Riverchase Galleria, Hoover.
- Feb. 10, 14, 17: Bloody Valentine’s Day, 7 p.m., Warehouse 31 in Pelham.
- Feb. 13: Jazz for your Valentines, 7 p.m., The Sanctuary in Montgomery.
- Feb. 14: Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special featuring “Romeo and Juliet”, Birmingham Museum of Art.
- Feb. 14: Valentine with Vulcan, 6 p.m., Vulcan Park and Museum in Birmingham.
- Feb. 14: Lover’s and Friend’s Valentine’s event, 7 p.m., Uptown in Dothan.
- Feb. 14-17: Valentine’s Day Family Celebration of Love, 10:30 a.m., The Hangout in Gulf Shores.
Black Jacket Symphony
The Black Jacket Symphony presents Prince’s “Purple Rain” Saturday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. in the concert hall at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Black Jacket Symphony recreates a select classic album live in its entirety — note for note, sound for sound — plus a full set of greatest hits from the evening’s artist. Over the past 13 years, Birmingham-based Black Jacket Symphony has performed more than 40 classic rock albums to more than a million music lovers across the country.
Mardi Gras events
Here are some of the festivities taking place across the state as Fat Tuesday approaches:
- Feb. 8-11: Mardi Gras at OWA in Foley. Follow this link for the complete list.
- Feb. 8-13: Fairhope Mardi Gras. See the schedule and parade route here.
- Feb. 8-13: Daphne Mardi Gras. Schedule and parade route are here.
- Feb. 8-13: Mobile Mardi Gras. Follow the festivities here.
- Feb. 10: Wetumpka Mardi Gras Festival and Parade, 1 p.m. Information about the parade is here.
- Feb. 12: MoonPies on Main, 4 p.m., The Wharf on Main Street and Palms Plaza in Orange Beach.
- Feb. 13: Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade, 10 a.m. Click here for the parade route.
- Feb. 13: Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade, 2 p.m.
Birmingham Bulls
The Birmingham Bulls professional hockey team will take on the Evansville Thunderbolts Saturday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Pelham Civic Complex. Tickets start at $16. Click here for the complete schedule. Watch all season on FloHockey or listen at Bullshockeylive.com. Call 205-620-6870, download the Birmingham Bulls app or follow on X, Facebook and Instagram. Click here for a printable schedule. To learn more about season or group tickets, visit the website. The venue is at 500 Amphitheater Road.
Black History Month events
Black History Month continues with multiple entertainment and educational opportunities:
- Feb. 8-29: Scottsboro Boys Exhibit, Huntsville Madison County Public Library.
- Feb. 10: Tuscaloosa Africana Film Festival, 2 p.m., University of Alabama Student Center Theater.
- Feb. 10, 13, 21, 24, 29: Celebrating African Americans & the Arts, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.
- Feb. 17: Anniston Annual Heritage Festival, 9 a.m., Longleaf Event Center.
- Ongoing: Clotilda: The Exhibition at Africatown Heritage House, 2465 Winbush St. in Mobile. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ongoing: Southern Museum of Flight featuring a Tuskegee Airmen exhibit. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 4343 73rd St. N. in Birmingham.
- Ongoing: The Legacy Sites in Montgomery include The Legacy Museum and The National Memorial for Peace and Justice. The Freedom Monument Sculpture Park will open soon. For operating hours, visit each museum.
- Ongoing: Civil Rights Landmarks Driving Tour in Huntsville. To book a tour, call 256-658-6900.
Jurassic World Live Tour
Jurassic World comes to life in an action-packed, live arena show Feb. 9-11 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Your trip to Isla Nublar takes a terrifying, unexpected turn when Indominus rex escapes and causes chaos in the park. Join forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, a Troodon dinosaur, from a terrible fate. Along the way, experience some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs, including Blue the Raptor, Stegosaurus, Triceratops and the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex.
Red Mountain Theatre presents ‘The Color Purple’
From Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel comes a Tony Award-winning musical with a fresh, joyous score mixing jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues. The epic story follows Celie from a childhood of abuse and anguish through her hard-earned metamorphosis into a strong, radiant light. Over a 40-year span, Celie discovers the transformative power of kindness and tenacious love to defy the suffering around her. “The Color Purple” is full of starlet power, from Celie’s emotional heart to the bouncy, brassy characters of Shug Avery and Sofia. The magnificent score makes these iconic roles soar. Performances at Birmingham’s Red Mountain Theatre are Feb. 9-March 3.