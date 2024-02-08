Can’t Miss Alabama: Cupid-approved excitement for an amazing Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day events

A rush of romantic gatherings are taking place across the state. Here’s a sampling:

Black Jacket Symphony

The Black Jacket Symphony presents Prince’s “Purple Rain” Saturday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. in the concert hall at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Black Jacket Symphony recreates a select classic album live in its entirety — note for note, sound for sound — plus a full set of greatest hits from the evening’s artist. Over the past 13 years, Birmingham-based Black Jacket Symphony has performed more than 40 classic rock albums to more than a million music lovers across the country.

Mardi Gras events

Here are some of the festivities taking place across the state as Fat Tuesday approaches:

Let the good times roll at The Wharf's MoonPies on Main Feb. 12. (contributed)

Birmingham Bulls

The Birmingham Bulls professional hockey team will take on the Evansville Thunderbolts Saturday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Pelham Civic Complex. Tickets start at $16. Click here for the complete schedule. Watch all season on FloHockey or listen at Bullshockeylive.com. Call 205-620-6870, download the Birmingham Bulls app or follow on X, Facebook and Instagram. Click here for a printable schedule. To learn more about season or group tickets, visit the website. The venue is at 500 Amphitheater Road.

Black History Month events

Black History Month continues with multiple entertainment and educational opportunities:

Huntsville's Civil Rights Landmarks Driving Tour is offered during Black History Month or any time of the year. (Nick Evans)

Jurassic World Live Tour

Jurassic World comes to life in an action-packed, live arena show Feb. 9-11 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Your trip to Isla Nublar takes a terrifying, unexpected turn when Indominus rex escapes and causes chaos in the park. Join forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, a Troodon dinosaur, from a terrible fate. Along the way, experience some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs, including Blue the Raptor, Stegosaurus, Triceratops and the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex.

Red Mountain Theatre presents ‘The Color Purple’

From Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel comes a Tony Award-winning musical with a fresh, joyous score mixing jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues. The epic story follows Celie from a childhood of abuse and anguish through her hard-earned metamorphosis into a strong, radiant light. Over a 40-year span, Celie discovers the transformative power of kindness and tenacious love to defy the suffering around her. “The Color Purple” is full of starlet power, from Celie’s emotional heart to the bouncy, brassy characters of Shug Avery and Sofia. The magnificent score makes these iconic roles soar. Performances at Birmingham’s Red Mountain Theatre are Feb. 9-March 3.