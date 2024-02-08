James Spann: Alabama stays dry today; wet weekend ahead

James Spann forecasts one more dry day for Alabama before rain arrives from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

ONE MORE DRY DAY: Alabama’s weather will stay dry today. With a partly sunny sky we project highs between 60 and 67 degrees for most communities this afternoon. The sky becomes mostly cloudy Friday, and a few showers could reach the state late in the day ahead of a cold front. But, for most places, Friday will be dry.

WET WEEKEND: The front will become stationary across Alabama, setting the stage for a wet weekend. Look for occasional rain and a few thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday with highs between 67 and 72 degrees. The heaviest and most widespread rain Saturday will be over the northern half of the state, and on Sunday over central and south Alabama.

Rain will continue Monday, and there could be a few strong thunderstorms as a surface low moves to the north across Tennessee. But, for now, the risk of severe storms looks low with very limited surface-based instability. Rain amounts between Friday night and Monday will be 2-3 inches over north and central Alabama and around 1 inch for the southern counties. A few flooding issues can’t be ruled out along the way, but all of this rain will likely knock out the remaining drought across Alabama.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: The rest of next week looks cool and dry, with highs mostly in the 50s and lows in the 30s, very close to seasonal averages. Global models suggest we will deal with yet another wet weekend Feb. 17-18.

LONG RANGE: The new Climate Prediction Center outlook for Feb. 15-21 shows temperatures below average over the eastern and southern United States. How cold? We really don’t know now. But a day with a high of 50 and a low of 30 is below average in mid-February.

Snow? Don’t get your hopes up; using ensemble output from the reliable European global model, there is basically no chance of snow greater than 1 inch across Alabama through Feb. 22. Of course, this could change.

ON THIS DATE IN 1956: From Feb. 1 through Feb. 8, heavy snow fell over the panhandle of Texas. Amounts included 43 inches in Vega, 24 inches in Hereford and 14 inches in Amarillo. The storm caused 23 deaths and numerous injuries. It snowed continuously for 92 hours in some locations.

ON THIS DATE IN 2010: Snow developed rapidly across northern Alabama. A narrow band of snow moved eastward from Lauderdale and Colbert counties through Limestone, Madison and into Jackson counties. Some locations in eastern Lauderdale County received upward of 6 inches of snow in just a few hours.

