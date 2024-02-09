5 decadent, chocolate desserts to dish up for Valentine’s Day, from the Alabama News Center archives

Time is ticking down to Valentine’s Day. Have you identified a chocolaty romantic dessert to serve up yet?

Whether you’re treating a special someone on Feb. 14 or gathering for a Galentine’s feast with your besties, these sweet sensations from the Alabama News Center archive will impress the most jaded chocolate lovers in your life.

Of course, any one of these chocolate-chocked recipes are a heavenly match for any celebration you have planned.

Scratch Brownies with Chocolate Ganache

What’s sweeter than homemade brownies? Homemade brownies in the shape of a heart topped with delicious chocolate ganache.

See the full recipe here.

Homemade Chocolates

These homemade chocolates are no-bake and made with just a few basic store-bought ingredients.

See the full recipe here.

4-Ingredient Dark Chocolate Raspberry Hearts + No Added Sugar

Love will instantly be in the air when you present these delicious dark chocolate raspberry hearts.

See the full recipe here.

Homemade Chocolate Pudding

Can chocolate also be considered comfort food? This rich, creamy, thick chocolate pudding answers that question with an emphatic yes.

See the full recipe here.

One-Bowl Chocolate Cake

You’re going to want to grab two forks for this one! Combining cocoa powder with coffee-scented cake and whipped chocolate buttercream, this dessert will luscious-up your romantic dinner.

See the full recipe here.

For more delicious things food and drink, visit alabamanewscenter.com.