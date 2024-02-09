Fairfield Black Arts Collective curates exhibit at Alabama’s Miles College

A new exhibit space opening at Miles College will host a curated collection of works by 25 local Black artists, exploring the African American story from its inception to current times.

“Roots and Renaissance: An African American Journey Through Art,” opens to the public on Sunday, Feb. 11, and runs through May 10. The new exhibit space is located on the first floor of the college’s C.A. Kirkendoll Learning Resource Center.

The works were selected by the Fairfield Black Art Collective (FBAC), a group of like-minded artists born or raised in the city of Fairfield, which has been the home of Miles College for more than a century. According to its website, FBAC is “using the arts to celebrate our roots, honor those who paved the way for us” and “embolden those coming behind us.”

Miles College President Bobbie Knight called the FBAC a “beacon of creativity” that is expanding awareness about the “incredible talent” of local visual artists.

Candice Hardy, director of the Kirkendoll center, said the exhibit, which features both emerging and veteran artists, examines the “rich heritage that is rooted in African Americans, while showcasing the renaissance of this modern-day time.”

Hardy said she hopes Miles students are inspired by the works, which include paintings, photographs and evocative art constructions. She said the exhibit is also intended to help extend the reach of the college into the broader Fairfield community.

Learn more about the exhibit in this video: