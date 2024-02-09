James Spann: Occasional rain for Alabama Saturday through Monday, with a few strong storms

James Spann forecasts a wet weekend for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

TRENDING WET: Clouds cover most of Alabama early this morning, with a few sprinkles on radar over the northern and western counties. Scattered showers are possible through tonight, but the rain becomes more widespread and heavier across the state over the weekend as a surface front drifts southward.

The most widespread rain Saturday will be over the northern third of Alabama, especially along and north of I-20. A decent part of the day for the southern counties will be dry with just scattered showers. The big rain mass drops southward Saturday night, and by Sunday most of the rain will be over the southern two-thirds of the state.

A few thunderstorms could be involved late Sunday and Sunday night as a surface low forms west of Alabama; the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has defined a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms for much of the state along and west of I-65. This outlook is valid through 6 a.m. Monday.

After 6 a.m. Monday, the SPC has defined a risk of severe thunderstorms for parts of east and southeast Alabama.

The main threat will come from strong, gusty thunderstorm winds, although a brief, isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out Sunday night and Monday in the risk areas.

Rain amounts will be 2-3 inches over the northern half of the state Saturday through Monday, and a few isolated flooding issues could develop.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Dry air returns to the state late Monday night, and the weather looks dry Tuesday through Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s, and lows in the 30s and low 40s. Global models continue to suggest yet another weekend rain event on Saturday, possibly into early Sunday (Feb. 17-18). ON THIS DATE IN 1994: A devastating ice storm struck Mississippi, Louisiana and extreme northwest Alabama. Freezing rain began falling over northern Mississippi during the early morning and continued until midday Feb. 10. Ice accumulated 3 to 6 inches thick on exposed objects in the affected area. The weight of the ice downed power lines, trees and tree limbs. Nearly 1 million people were without power after the storm, some for a month.

ON THIS DATE IN 2011: A winter storm brought snow to the northern half of Alabama; metro Birmingham picked up 3-4 inches.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.