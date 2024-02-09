James Spann: Wet weekend ahead for Alabama, with a few strong storms

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: We have showers over the Tennessee Valley of north Alabama this afternoon, and also near the Gulf Coast. The rest of the state is under a mostly cloudy sky, although there is some filtered sunshine across the central counties, where temperatures have soared into the 70- to 75-degree range. Showers are possible tonight as a surface front approaches.

The most widespread rain Saturday will be over the northern quarter of Alabama, especially along and north of U.S. 278 (Hamilton to Cullman to Gadsden). A decent part of the day for the rest of the state will be dry, with just scattered showers. The big rain mass drops southward Saturday night, and by Sunday most of the rain will be over the southern three-quarters of the state.

A few thunderstorms could be involved late Sunday and Sunday night as a surface low forms west of Alabama; the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has defined a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms for much of the state along and west of I-65. This outlook is valid through 6 a.m. Monday.

After 6 a.m. Monday, the SPC has defined a risk of severe thunderstorms for parts of east and southeast Alabama.

The main threat will come from strong, gusty thunderstorm winds, although a brief, isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out Sunday night and Monday in the risk areas.

Rain amounts will be 2-3 inches over the northern half of the state Saturday through Monday, and a few isolated flooding issues could develop as the rain falls.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Dry air returns to the state late Monday night, and the weather looks dry Tuesday through Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s, and lows in the 30s and low 40s. Global models continue to suggest yet another weekend rain event on Saturday, possibly into early Sunday, Feb. 17-18.

ON THIS DATE IN 1994: A devastating ice storm struck Mississippi, Louisiana and extreme northwest Alabama. Freezing rain began falling over northern Mississippi during the early morning and continued until midday Feb. 10. Ice accumulated 3 to 6 inches thick on exposed objects in the affected area. The weight of the ice downed power lines, trees and tree limbs. Nearly 1 million people were without power after the storm, some for a month.

ON THIS DATE IN 2011: A winter storm brought snow to the northern half of Alabama; metro Birmingham picked up 3-4 inches.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.