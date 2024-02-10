Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama unveils new logo

Alabama’s famed Talladega Superspeedway has a new logo.

It’s the fourth since the gigantic track opened in 1969.

“Talladega Superspeedway has always been known for providing intense racing, and the evolution of our logos reflect our history well,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “The new logo will display our passion for edge-of-your-seat racing while honoring the tradition and legacy of all those who helped shape what Talladega has become today.”

The colors of the new logo – black, gray and red – pay homage to the steel industry that was essential to building the region’s economy. The slash design of the “A” in the logo accents the speed of the track, where winners can be determined by razor-thin margins.

The new logo will appear on signs throughout the superspeedway. Secondary logos will appear on merchandise and additional signs. An outline of the state of Alabama is included in the refreshed brand, with one showcasing “DEGA” posted across the state outline.

One of Talladega Superspeedway’s new secondary logos. (Talladega Superspeedway) One of Talladega Superspeedway’s new secondary logos. (Talladega Superspeedway)

Two former winners, David Ragan and Red Farmer, appeared at the logo unveiling, along with driver Bret Holmes. Ragan won the 2013 Geico 500 at Talladega and will attempt to qualify for the 2024 Daytona 500, scheduled for Feb. 18. Farmer, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and original member of the famed Alabama Gang, won two ARCA Menards Series races at Talladega Superspeedway in 1984 and 1988. Holmes competes full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and was the 2020 ARCA Menards Series champion.

Spring races at Talladega kick off April 20 with a double header featuring the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 at 11:30 p.m. and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at 3 p.m. The Geico 500 closes out the weekend at 2 p.m. on April 21.