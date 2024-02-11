3 new restaurants that Tuscaloosa locals love

Tuscaloosa’s restaurant scene has been evolving, and three recent additions have locals excited to try something new. Take a look at Tuscaloosa’s newest restaurants.

Brown’s Corner

2325 University Blvd., Suite 3

Brown’s Corner, owned by Half Shell Oyster House, is on the second floor of the same building. The speakeasy-inspired lounge is both a restaurant and bar featuring a diverse menu. As it’s still a part of Half Shell, there is a large seafood presence on the menu, including tuna poke, scallops and lobster. If seafood is not your scene, Brown’s Corner also offers chicken, burgers and other tasty options. While it offers an immense drink menu, there are four signature options and the ability to craft your own drink by selecting which liquor, bitters and sweetener you would like. Brown’s also offers wines, martinis, bourbons and cocktails.

The Deli Press

312 Merchants Walk

The Deli Press is owned by Justin Holt, owner of Southern Ale House. The two restaurants are across the street from one another. Inspired by the nostalgia of print newspapers, the Deli Press believes that “every sandwich has a story.” The menu offers a wide array of sandwiches, including cheddar jalapeño sausage and turkey brie. All sandwiches come with a side, and The Deli Press features several housemade options, including Cajun potato salad and white cheddar mac’n’cheese.

Jack Brown’s

401 23rd Ave.

With more than 15 locations, Jack Brown’s is not new to the Southeast, but it is a new fan favorite for Tuscaloosa foodies. Jack Brown’s brings a fun burger experience with unusual flavor combinations such as the Cobra Kai, which features cream cheese, pickled jalapeños and jalapeño jelly. The menu also features daily specials with six distinctive burgers Sunday through Friday and the Freestyle burger on Saturday, which offers a different mix of toppings each week. In addition to the burgers, the location also features hundreds of beers. Guests of age are invited to become a “notcher,” which entails drinking any 100 beers. You can finish off your meal with one of Jack Brown’s famous fried Oreos.

This story originally was published on the SoulGrown website.