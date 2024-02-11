Courtney Dombroski is cleaning up Alabama’s beaches

Growing up in Mobile, Alabama, Courtney Dombroski was always deeply connected to Alabama’s beaches. She was called to the shore, and just three days after graduating high school, she moved down to start a life and career there.

She wanted her work life to mirror her values, so she sought jobs that allowed her to explore the ocean and outdoors. She eventually purchased a vending machine called “Feed the Fish,” with the hope that kids visiting the beach would engage with and support the ecosystem. These fish food vending machines paved the way for her current venture, Eco Clean Marine.

At first, Eco Clean Marine was just Dombroski – one woman with an idea to help the fish and a pledge to clean up the beach once a month. But since its start, the nonprofit has seen great growth. It has sponsorships, marine adoptions and incredible attendance at beach cleanups. Its service areas span from Fort Morgan, Alabama, to Panama City Beach, Florida.

The goal of Eco Clean Marine is to spread eco-awareness about Alabama’s beaches and encourage the next generation to do the same. It’s simple to understand but a challenge to execute. And without Dombroski, it wouldn’t get done.

With such a passion for the coast, we wanted to hear what Dombroski loves about Alabama. To find out how to get involved with Eco Clean Marine’s mission, go here.

This is Alabama: What’s one restaurant you recommend people go to when they visit your town?

Courtney Dombroski: One restaurant I always recommend is Perch at The Lodge at Gulf State Park. It’s not just a meal; it’s a complete experience. Perch offers a relaxed yet upscale ambiance, specializing in fresh seafood with standout dishes like perfectly cooked octopus bursting with flavor. The outdoor porch, overlooking the Gulf, is an idyllic spot to enjoy the sunset by a cozy fire.

Having been part of its opening team in 2018, my connection with The Lodge makes it even more special to me. Their commitment to sustainability and ecotourism resonates deeply with my values. The combination of environmental mindfulness, stunning views and exquisite cuisine makes Perch a 10/10 must-visit destination.

TIA: What is one thing people across the country should know about Alabama?

Dombroski: One thing that often surprises people about Alabama is our stunning beaches. Gulf Shores and Orange Beach boast some of the most beautiful coastlines ever. The soft, white sands and clear waters create an almost tropical paradise, perfect for vacationing, living or doing business. The local communities are dedicated to maintaining the cleanliness and beauty of these areas, making them standout destinations. As someone who travels the coastline for work, these beaches are among the best in the country. They’re a hidden gem that everyone should experience.

TIA: Name an Alabamian who inspires you. Why?

Dombroski: Brian and Jodi Harsany, the owners of Cosmo’s Restaurant and Bar, are true inspirations to me. Their success in opening several restaurants across Orange Beach is impressive, but what truly sets them apart is their commitment to giving back. They show remarkable care for their employees, offering benefits like health, dental and vision insurance, which is not always common in the restaurant industry.

Beyond that, their support for environmental and community initiatives, like Eco Clean Marine, demonstrates their dedication to making a positive impact. Their efforts in sponsoring local events and providing raffle prizes for various organizations also stand out. Their approach to business and community service is something I aspire to emulate. I plan to build something as impactful in my community, focusing on both success and meaningful contributions.

TIA: What do you love most about your hometown?

Dombroski: The state park in my hometown (Gulf State Park) holds a special place in my heart, and what I love most about it is its serene, beautiful trails. These trails, while generally easy and accessible, showcase the stunning diversity of the local ecosystems. As you wander through them, you’re immersed in a world where distinct habitats seamlessly blend, from lush woodlands to tranquil lakeside.

My connection to the park is deeply rooted in cherished memories, like childhood days at Lake Shelby with my mom and now, as an adult, enjoying peaceful bike rides around the lake. The park is a testament to the unique beauty of Alabama, where you can experience the tranquility of nature just a stone’s throw from the beach. It’s a constant reminder of the blessings of living in such a diverse and picturesque area.

TIA: What is your favorite part about living in Alabama?

Dombroski: My favorite part about living in Alabama is its abundance of opportunities, especially for those with entrepreneurial spirits and visionaries. This state is a fertile ground for anyone looking to establish themselves as a business owner or a changemaker. Being at the forefront of innovation and progress here feels like living a dream in paradise. The environment is incredibly supportive for hard workers, go-getters and dreamers. In Alabama, your aspirations have the space and resources to flourish, making it an ideal place for anyone who wants to make a significant impact and realize their ambitions. This unique blend of opportunity and quality of life makes Alabama so special to me.

This story was previously published by This is Alabama. Want to read more good news about Alabama? Sign up for the This is Alabama newsletter here.