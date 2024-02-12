7 Alabama chocolatiers to visit ahead of Valentine’s Day

Does your Valentine have a sweet tooth?

We’ve curated a list of Alabama chocolatiers to help you surprise your special someone.

From handmade chocolates to candy apples and pecan pralines, you’re sure to find something your sweetie (and you) will love. But don’t wait any longer if you want some Valentine’s treats from these popular purveyors; they are known to sell out.

1. Fairhope Chocolate – From house-made gelato to confections, pastries and more, Fairhope Chocolate is a go-to spot. Also check out their collection of Neuhaus chocolate imported from Belgium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairhope Chocolate (@fairhopechocolate)

2. Two sisters enamored with everything chocolate opened Pizzelle’s Confections in Huntsville. The creative team offers handcrafted chocolates prepared in small batches, creating true, confectionery art.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pizzelle’s Confections (@pizzellesconfections)

3. Three Georges Fine Southern Chocolates is celebrating more than a century serving Mobile. Open since 1917, Three Georges serves up a variety of sweet treats, including candy, ice cream and milkshakes.

4. Using ethically sourced Latin American chocolate, Chocolatá in Birmingham explores the cacao bean with passion and curiosity, mixing diverse and unique flavors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chocolatá (@chocolata_bham)

5. Chocolate Corner & Ice Cream in Gulf Shores is a family-owned business creating delicious sweets. The chocolates are made fresh daily, from recipes handed down and newly created.

6. Serving up sweet treats on Mobile Bay for more than 70 years, Punta Clara Kitchen in Point Clear handcrafts specialty candies, jams and fruitcakes during the holidays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punta Clara Kitchen (@puntaclarakitchen)

7. Morgan Price Candy Company in Decatur has been making people happy using old family recipes since 1987, offering seasonal gifts, baskets and more.