James Spann: A brighter, cooler day for Alabama Tuesday

RADAR CHECK: A band of showers is moving through central Alabama this afternoon as an upper trough approaches. The cold air associated with the trough helped to produce some hail from heavier showers this morning in a few spots. The sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s. Showers will end tonight, and the sky will clear after midnight.

Tuesday will be sunny and cooler, with a high in the 50s for most communities. Dry weather continues Wednesday and Thursday with highs back in the 60s. We will bring in a chance of rain late Friday and Friday night ahead of a cold front. Moisture will be limited, and rain amounts should be one-half inch or less. There will be no risk of severe storms.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Rain will end Saturday morning for most of the state, although lingering showers are possible during the afternoon and evening near the Gulf Coast. The day will be cooler, with a high in the 50s. On Sunday, we expect sunshine in full supply with highs remaining in the 50s. North Alabama communities will likely see a freeze early Sunday morning.

Dry weather continues into the first of the following week with a warming trend. There’s still no sign of any bitterly cold arctic air for the Deep South for the next seven to 10 days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1899: A bitter cold outbreak continued across the southern Plains, Texas and the Deep South. The mercury dipped to 8 degrees below zero at Fort Worth, Texas, and 22 degrees below zero at Kansas City, Missouri. Nebraska’s temperature at Camp Clarke plunged to 47 degrees below zero to establish a state record. The all-time record low for Oklahoma City was set when the temperature fell to a frigid 17 degrees below zero, breaking the previous record low of 12 below zero, set on the previous day. Washington, D.C., hit 15 degrees below zero, while Charleston, South Carolina, received a record 4 inches of snow. Snow was also reported in Fort Myers, Tampa and Tallahassee in Florida.

Birmingham would see a low of 10 degrees below zero on Feb. 13, 1899, still the coldest temperature on record for the city.

ON THIS DATE IN 1945: A devastating tornado outbreak occurred across the Southeast. The storms killed 45 people and injured 427 others. One of the tornadoes moved through Montgomery, killing 26. The Montgomery storm destroyed around 100 houses, as well as two warehouses and a freight train.

ON THIS DATE IN 1958: Snow blanketed northern Florida, with Tallahassee reporting a record 2.8 inches. A ship in the Gulf of Mexico, 25 miles south of Fort Morgan, reported zero visibility in heavy snow in the afternoon.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.