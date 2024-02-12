New preserve in St. Clair County, Alabama, expands recreational horizons for the region

Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve in Springville offers bountiful beauty and miles of trails.

After more than a decade of planning and preparation, it was a true celebration in Springville when state and local leaders and supporters cut the ribbon to officially open Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve.

“Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve is a very special place that showcases Alabama’s incredible natural diversity,” said state conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship.

“The opening of this nature preserve is a perfect example of how state and local agencies can partner with businesses and volunteers to provide important habitat for wildlife as well as provide access to quality outdoor recreation,” Blankenship said. “Everyone involved in this project is looking forward to sharing it with the public.”

The 422-acre preserve officially opened Feb. 3. Located about 30 miles northeast of Birmingham, the preserve features a mix of upland hardwood and pine forests along Big Canoe Creek that provide important habitat for a wide variety of wildlife, including white-tailed deer, Eastern wild turkey, beaver, spotted bass, goldstripe darter, blacknose dace and many more. The preserve is part of the larger Big Canoe Creek watershed, which is home to more than 50 fish species, including the threatened trispot darter, which is depicted on the Preserve’s entrance gate. Several blooming native plants, such as mountain laurels, oak leaf hydrangeas, wild azaleas and buckeyes, are also present throughout the preserve.

Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve offers miles of trails. (Big Canoe Creek Preserve Partners) A burst of green on the forest floor at Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve (Big Canoe Creek Preserve Partners)

The state’s Forever Wild Land Trust purchased the initial 382-acre tract in 2018; another 40 acres were added the following year. Since then, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has been working with the city of Springville and St. Clair County to develop recreational trails at the site. The preserve has 7.3 miles of hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding trails, with more in the planning stages.

Springville Mayor Dave Thomas said the preserve will have a positive impact on the community and surrounding areas by providing outdoor recreation and education opportunities.

“The city of Springville is thrilled for the opening of the preserve,” Thomas said. “A special thank you is given to all of those who have worked on this project over the past 14 years. We can hardly wait to share all that makes our small town so special with all of our new friends.”

St. Clair County Commission Chairman Stan Batemon is a retired ADCNR conservation enforcement officer, biologist, avid hiker, bird watcher and naturalist. Batemon has been involved in the development of the preserve since its inception.

He said the Preserve is an important asset for the county’s economic and community growth.

“I applaud the city of Springville and the original Canoe Creek working group for their perseverance and commitment to make this Forever Wild tract a world-class outdoor recreation and education addition to the quality-of-life offerings to our citizens both in St. Clair County and to future generations of outdoor enthusiasts,” Batemon said.

In addition to expanding the trails, officials plan to construct pavilions to host outdoor events.

Doug Morrison, preserve manager for the city of Springville, is proud to see the community’s vision for the project become fully realized. Before being hired as manager in 2022 he served as president of The Friends of Big Canoe Creek, a nonprofit that works to protect and preserve the creek and its tributaries.

“The preserve has been a labor of love for me as I have watched and worked to get to this point for 15 years,” Morrison said. “I am humbled by the efforts of all the partner organizations, local leaders, businesses and volunteers who have made this vision a reality. The preserve is a very special place and I look forward to sharing it with our community and visitors from across the state.”

Additional supporters of the preserve include Big Canoe Creek Preserve Partners, the Freshwater Land Trust, the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, EBSCO, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Norris Paving, Schoel engineering, Homestead Hollow, United Way of Central Alabama and KEBCO. Numerous local volunteers also played a role in the project.

The preserve is located at 1700 Murphrees Valley Road in Springville. It is open Wednesday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from November through February, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March through October. For more information and to see a trail map, click here.

A version of this story originally appeared on the Outdoor Alabama website.