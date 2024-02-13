Inaugural EDPA Investor Connector matched Alabama startups with sources of capital

Strengthening connections – between startup companies in Alabama’s robust innovation economy and seasoned investors from leading financial centers including Atlanta, Boston, Salt Lake City and Washington – was the goal of the inaugural “Investor Connector” event hosted in Birmingham by the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA).

Described by EDPA as “two days of speed networking and relationship building,” the Investor Connector began with a reception that gathered investors, entrepreneurs, corporate executives and community leaders to celebrate the ongoing growth of Alabama’s entrepreneurial economy. It was followed by a full day of meetings matching startups with investors. The matchups were strategic and guided by metrics: pairing specific startups with investors based on product lines, investment plans and where companies stand regarding secured capital.

“It was a resounding success,” said Miller Girvin, executive vice president of innovation and talent at EDPA. “We’ve been hoping to put together an event like this for a long time, because access to capital is a big piece of the puzzle in ensuring that Alabama’s startup ecosystem and our innovative companies continue to grow and thrive.”

Girvin said the response to Investor Connector underscores EDPA’s commitment to its dual objective of attracting new business to Alabama while supporting the growth of homegrown ventures throughout the state. She said the event shows the strong potential for continued collaboration, investment and growth to ensure the ongoing presence of a thriving innovation ecosystem in Alabama in the years ahead.

These startups took part in Investor Connector:

Acclinate, which uses software and community connections to increase diversity in clinical trials;

Autonoma, which develops scalable simulation software for autonomous vehicles and robotics;

Croux, a software company that connects talent to flexible work opportunities in the hospitality industry;

Linq, which creates digital business cards for modern networking and lead capture with QR + NFC technology;

Fishing Chaos, a software platform that allows fishing tournaments, charter captains and anglers to operate more efficiently;

SEQUENSE, purpose-built workflow automation for travel buyers and suppliers;

SmartWiz, a software company with automated solutions for tax professionals;

SCHOOLS, which offers digital college test prep with outstanding results at a fraction of the cost.

Connections to the participating investors and programming support for Investor Connector came from the Alabama Capital Network, Franklin Advisory and Endeavor. EDPA’s commitment to organizing the event was made possible by a grant from Innovate Alabama.

Investor Connector was sponsored by Protective; HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology; Harmony Venture Labs; Jemison Investment Co.; philanthropist Jim Kennemer, president and CEO of Vision Research Corp.; and Timberline Holdings. The event’s food and beverage offerings came from local providers, including Tasty Town, BLUEROOT, Redmont Vodka/Vulcan Gin and Good People Brewing Co.

EDPA is a private, nonprofit organization supported by more than 60 corporate partners throughout Alabama. It supports economic development research, workforce development, talent retention and attraction, innovation and entrepreneurship, policy, lead generation and emerging businesses and community development initiatives. Alabama Power is a longtime supporter of EDPA.

Learn more about EDPA at edpa.org.