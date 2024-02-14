James Spann: Nice warm-up for Alabama today; colder air arrives Saturday

James Spann forecasts a warm-up for Alabama today after a chilly start from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

NICE WARM-UP: Temperatures are between 27 and 37 degrees across Alabama early this morning, but we expect highs in the 60s this afternoon with sunshine in full supply. Dry weather continues Thursday with highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Clouds will increase Friday ahead of a cold front, and some light rain is possible Friday night and early Saturday morning. But, unlike previous systems, rain amounts will be very light across the state, generally one-quarter inch or less, with no severe storms and no thunder. For most places the best chance of rain comes from about 9 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday will be breezy and much colder. Temperatures will hold in the 40s over the northern half of the state with lingering clouds and a brisk north wind. It will be below freezing pretty much statewide by daybreak Sunday, with 20s for the northern counties. Sunday will be sunny and cool, with highs in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures rebound next week, with highs between 65 and 75 degrees by midweek. Waves will bring potential for some light rain Tuesday and again Friday, but much of the week will be dry and pleasant. There’s still no sign of any bitterly cold arctic air through the rest of February.

RAIN UPDATE: Here are rain totals for the major reporting stations across Alabama since Jan. 1, and the departure from average:

Montgomery — 15.46 inches (8.69 inches above average)

Tuscaloosa — 13 inches (5.72 inches above average)

Birmingham — 10.9 (3.73 above average)

Huntsville — 10.38 (3.16 above average)

Muscle Shoals — 12.94 (6.12 above average)

Anniston — 11.42 (4.37 above average)

Dothan — 10.07 (3.15 above average)

Mobile — 9.84 (2.18 above average)

ON THIS DATE IN 1895: The most significant snowfall in the history of Houston, Texas, occurred Feb. 14-15. The Houston area saw 20 inches of snow.

ON THIS DATE IN 1958: A winter storm brought snow to parts of north Alabama. Roads in the Magic City quickly became snow-packed and impassable. Roads between Birmingham and Atlanta were especially dangerous. The northwest corner of Alabama was blanketed with 3-6 inches of snow. Six to eight inches fell in Decatur. As often is the case around these parts, snowfall amounts varied over a short distance. While Bessemer had 2 inches on the ground, Tuscaloosa had none. At the Birmingham Municipal Airport, a Delta Airlines DC-7 slid off the runway and buried itself nose-deep in slush and mud when the nose wheel broke. None of the 43 passengers was injured.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.