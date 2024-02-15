Can’t Miss Alabama: Live entertainment will spice up your weekend
Red Mountain Theatre presents ‘The Color Purple’
From Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel comes a Tony Award-winning musical with a fresh, joyous score mixing jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues. The epic story follows Celie from a childhood of abuse and anguish through her hard-earned metamorphosis into a strong, radiant light. During a 40-year span, Celie discovers the transformative power of kindness and tenacious love to defy the suffering around her. “The Color Purple” is full of starlet power, from Celie’s emotional heart to the bouncy, brassy characters of Shug Avery and Sofia. The magnificent score makes these iconic roles soar. Performances at Birmingham’s Red Mountain Theatre are underway through Sunday, March 3.
Black History Month events
Black History Month continues with multiple entertainment and educational opportunities:
- Feb. 15-29: Scottsboro Boys Exhibit, Huntsville Madison County Public Library.
- Feb. 17: Anniston Annual Heritage Festival, 9 a.m., Longleaf Event Center.
- Feb. 21, 24, 29: Celebrating African Americans & the Arts, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.
- Ongoing: Clotilda: The Exhibition at Africatown Heritage House, 2465 Winbush St. in Mobile. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ongoing: Southern Museum of Flight featuring a Tuskegee Airmen exhibit. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 4343 73rd St. N. in Birmingham.
- Ongoing: The Legacy Sites in Montgomery include The Legacy Museum and The National Memorial for Peace and Justice. The Freedom Monument Sculpture Park will open soon. For operating hours, visit each museum.
- Ongoing: Civil Rights Landmarks Driving Tour in Huntsville. To book a tour, call 256-658-6900.
Chinese New Year
The annual Chinese New Year Festival returns to Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham Saturday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. Attendees will enjoy a classic Chinese art performance, traditional festival food and children’s toy display. Alabama Power is supporting the event. Adult tickets are $10, student tickets are $8, and children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Learn more at bhmchinesefestival.org. The venue is at 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. downtown.
Winter Jam 2024
Enjoy Winter Jam Saturday, Feb. 17, at 4 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex featuring live performances by top artists in Christian music, plus worship and ministry. When NewSong began Winter Jam, it was based on the idea of removing cost barriers so more people could attend. Follow this link for the complete lineup. Buy concert tickets here.
American Village
American Village will celebrate the 292nd birthday of the father of our country, George Washington, on Monday, Feb. 19. Washington’s Birthday holds special meaning for the American Village. The land on Alabama 119 in Montevallo where the American Village campus is situated was purchased on Washington’s Birthday, and its first school program began on Washington’s Birthday. Visitors will enjoy family-friendly events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enlist in Washington’s Continental Army and meet the first president and his wife, Martha. John and Abigail Adams and Samuel Adams will be there as well. See a puppet show, learn about 18th-century clothing and colonial justice, and play games on the green. At noon, share birthday cupcakes with Washington and sing happy birthday. Visit the website for ticket information.
Journey in concert featuring Toto
Journey achieved massive success in the 1970s and ’80s with a blend of melodic hard rock and epic balladry that resulted in gold- and platinum-certified albums and hits such as “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully” and “Wheel in the Sky.” Toto is a Grammy Award-winning rock band that formed in Los Angeles in 1977. Composed entirely of seasoned studio musicians, Toto released its self-titled debut in October 1978, selling 2 million copies on the power of the Top 10 hit “Hold the Line.” See the performance Thursday, Feb. 15, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.