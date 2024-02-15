Can’t Miss Alabama: Live entertainment will spice up your weekend

Red Mountain Theatre presents ‘The Color Purple’

From Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel comes a Tony Award-winning musical with a fresh, joyous score mixing jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues. The epic story follows Celie from a childhood of abuse and anguish through her hard-earned metamorphosis into a strong, radiant light. During a 40-year span, Celie discovers the transformative power of kindness and tenacious love to defy the suffering around her. “The Color Purple” is full of starlet power, from Celie’s emotional heart to the bouncy, brassy characters of Shug Avery and Sofia. The magnificent score makes these iconic roles soar. Performances at Birmingham’s Red Mountain Theatre are underway through Sunday, March 3.

"The Color Purple" is underway through March 3 in Birmingham. (Red Mountain Theatre)

“The Color Purple” is underway through March 3 in Birmingham. (Red Mountain Theatre) “The Color Purple” is underway through March 3 in Birmingham. (Red Mountain Theatre)

Black History Month events

Black History Month continues with multiple entertainment and educational opportunities:

Vultee BT-13 as displayed in the museum’s Tuskegee Airmen exhibit, between the AT-6 on the left and the PT-19 on the right. (contributed) The Southern Museum of Flight in Birmingham. (contributed)

Chinese New Year

The annual Chinese New Year Festival returns to Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham Saturday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. Attendees will enjoy a classic Chinese art performance, traditional festival food and children’s toy display. Alabama Power is supporting the event. Adult tickets are $10, student tickets are $8, and children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Learn more at bhmchinesefestival.org. The venue is at 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. downtown.

Winter Jam 2024

Enjoy Winter Jam Saturday, Feb. 17, at 4 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex featuring live performances by top artists in Christian music, plus worship and ministry. When NewSong began Winter Jam, it was based on the idea of removing cost barriers so more people could attend. Follow this link for the complete lineup. Buy concert tickets here.

American Village

American Village will celebrate the 292nd birthday of the father of our country, George Washington, on Monday, Feb. 19. Washington’s Birthday holds special meaning for the American Village. The land on Alabama 119 in Montevallo where the American Village campus is situated was purchased on Washington’s Birthday, and its first school program began on Washington’s Birthday. Visitors will enjoy family-friendly events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enlist in Washington’s Continental Army and meet the first president and his wife, Martha. John and Abigail Adams and Samuel Adams will be there as well. See a puppet show, learn about 18th-century clothing and colonial justice, and play games on the green. At noon, share birthday cupcakes with Washington and sing happy birthday. Visit the website for ticket information.

Celebrate George Washington's Birthday at American Village Feb. 19. (contributed)

Journey in concert featuring Toto

Journey achieved massive success in the 1970s and ’80s with a blend of melodic hard rock and epic balladry that resulted in gold- and platinum-certified albums and hits such as “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully” and “Wheel in the Sky.” Toto is a Grammy Award-winning rock band that formed in Los Angeles in 1977. Composed entirely of seasoned studio musicians, Toto released its self-titled debut in October 1978, selling 2 million copies on the power of the Top 10 hit “Hold the Line.” See the performance Thursday, Feb. 15, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.