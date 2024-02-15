James Spann: Scattered light rain for Alabama Friday night; much colder Saturday

James Spann forecasts a beautiful Thursday for Alabama before colder weather arrives this weekend from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

ANOTHER NICE DAY AHEAD: We expect highs today between 65 and 70 degrees across Alabama with ample sunshine through scattered high clouds. The day Friday will be dry and pleasant with highs back in the 60s, but a cold front will bring the chance of some scattered light rain to the state Friday night. Moisture will be limited, and rain amounts will be very light. In fact, many spots won’t see enough rain to measure.

By Saturday afternoon, rain will be confined to the far southern counties of the state and the Florida Panhandle as a surface low moves through the Gulf of Mexico. For the rest of Alabama, Saturday will be raw and cold, with temperatures holding in the 40s and lingering clouds. The sky will clear Saturday night, and most places will see lows between 25 and 32 degrees by early Sunday morning. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The warming trend continues, and by Wednesday and Thursday afternoon temperatures will be close to 70 degrees for much of Alabama. A disturbance could bring a few sprinkles Tuesday; we have a better chance of rain late Thursday and Thursday night with a front approaching. Thankfully we see no sign of any high-impact weather for the Deep South for the rest of February — no severe storms, flooding, snow, ice or severe cold. ON THIS DATE IN 1564: Galileo Galilei, who invented the telescope, the compass and the thermometer, was born.

ON THIS DATE IN 2016: An EF-3 tornado tore through Century, Florida. From there it moved into Alabama near Flomaton. It was on the ground 16.5 miles with a path up to 300 yards wide.

