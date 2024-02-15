University of Alabama System chancellor stepping down to head new Shelby Institute

The University of Alabama (UA) Shelby Institute for Policy and Leadership will have a familiar name as its inaugural leader.

UA System Chancellor Finis “Fess” St. John IV will transition April 1 to the role of executive director of the new Shelby Institute, named for retired U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama. Unveiled last year and supported by a $20 million endowment, the institute is slated to open this fall and will focus on educating and training students interested in public policy.

According to a UA System news release, about 20 undergraduates will be chosen for the inaugural cohort of the institute’s Shelby Scholars Program. The students will take part in policy-focused coursework, and will have access to internships and professional development experiences outside the classroom.

Shelby said he and his wife Annette are honored that St. John will serve as the institute’s first executive director.

“Through his exemplary leadership and passion for higher education, Chancellor St. John elevated the University of Alabama System, one of the most impactful institutions in the state, to soaring heights,” Shelby said in the news release. “We remain grateful to the university for creating this institute, which will educate generations of future leaders with a shared passion for policy and public service.”

As UA System chancellor, St. John is chief executive officer of one of the state’s largest employers comprising the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the University of Alabama in Huntsville and UAB Health System. Combined, the three universities serve more than 70,000 students.

“Senator Richard Shelby and Dr. Annette Shelby’s remarkable work in education and public policy has made an indelible impact on Alabama’s higher education landscape, and I greatly appreciate their support,” St. John said in the news release.

He said the institute “… will further their lasting legacy through a shared vision to invest in the future leaders of our state and our nation.”

“We are excited Chancellor Finis St. John has agreed to serve as the inaugural executive director of the Shelby Institute for Policy and Leadership,” added Jim Dalton, UA executive vice president and provost. “His wealth of knowledge, leadership experience and passion for preparing students for careers of impact uniquely align with Senator Shelby’s vision and the university’s goals for the institute.”

Prior to becoming chancellor, St. John served on the UA System Board of Trustees for 17 years, including three consecutive terms as president pro tempore. During that time, he also practiced law in his hometown of Cullman. He is a cum laude graduate of UA, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, and a graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law.

According to the UA System office, during St. John’s tenure as chancellor the system’s annual economic impact on the state topped $15 billion. Annual research and development expenditures grew by nearly 40%, to more than $1 billion.

“Fess St. John has been a pillar of leadership in the University of Alabama System for the past two decades,” said UA System Board of Trustees President pro tempore Scott Phelps. “The landscape of the entire UA System has positively transformed under his visionary guidance …”

Phelps has appointed a search committee among the UA System trustees to identify St. John’s replacement. Sid J. Trant, UA System general counsel and senior vice chancellor, will serve as interim chancellor until the new chancellor is chosen.

Learn more about the UA System at uasystem.edu.