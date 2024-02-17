Attention Alabamians: virus season isn’t over; protect yourself against flu, RSV, COVID

This winter, influenza, COVID and RSV cases have surged across the United States. And we’re not done with it.

It seems as if everyone knows someone who has a runny nose, a fever or a cough, or who has had to call out of work for themselves or to take care of a sick child.

“While hospitalizations are steady for the time of year, they are rapidly increasing due to spread of severe illness,” said Dr. Rachael Lee, University of Alabama at Birmingham chief health care epidemiologist. “It is important to refrain from going to hospital emergency departments to avoid continued overstressing of the community’s resources.”

Mild cases of the flu, COVID and RSV usually do not require a hospital visit. If you are experiencing fever or symptoms like chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue — call your primary health care provider or tap in to UAB eMedicine to engage with a caregiver who can diagnose and assess your condition and needs without an emergency room or clinic visit.

Patients who choose to visit an emergency department or outpatient clinic should be aware of long wait times. Hospitals are taking necessary steps to ensure patients receive appropriate care.

Lee stresses that people who are knowingly sick should stay at home and avoid public places like stores, work or school; wear a mask around others; and take other precautions to not make others around them sick.

For those who are in high-risk populations, such as those who are immunosuppressed, prevention is key. This includes masking in crowded areas, avoiding public areas where they could get infected, and staying away from family and friends who are sick.

What do I have?

RSV and flu seasons typically run from October to March, and while researchers are still trying to pinpoint COVID spike patterns, COVID cases have tended to present strongly during fall and winter months as well.

Since all three respiratory viruses have overlapping symptoms and intensities depending on a person’s response, it can be difficult to determine what virus one may have without panel testing.

Flu

Influenza, also known as the flu, is a contagious respiratory illness caused by flu viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness and, in some cases, lead to death, especially in people who are at high risk. The flu is different from a cold, as the flu usually comes on suddenly without warning.

People who have the flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:

Fever or chills.

Cough.

Sore throat.

Runny or stuffy nose.

Muscle or body aches.

Headaches.

Fatigue (tiredness).

Vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than in adults.

RSV

Respiratory syncytial virus causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract. While cases of RSV in healthy adults can often present mildly and like the common cold, babies 12 months and younger and older adults — including immunocompromised ones — can have a severe infection that can lead to hospitalization.

A long-awaited vaccine for RSV is now available for eligible groups, including children and older adults.

RSV can present some or all of these symptoms:

Runny nose.

Dry cough.

Sore throat.

Sneezing.

Fever.

Wheezing.

More cold-like symptoms.

COVID

In the four years since the COVID virus emerged, different strains have presented varying cases of COVID that offer a wide range of reactions. Generally speaking — and based on what is being seen currently — COVID still is highly contagious and can cause severe reactions in those infected.

People with COVID may experience some or all of the following symptoms:

Runny nose.

Fever.

Cough.

Body aches.

Diarrhea.

General feeling of being unwell.

Difficulty breathing.

Potential loss of taste and smell.

Staying healthy

For all three viruses, there are ways you can protect yourself, family and friends:

People who are 6 months of age or older should get the flu and COVID vaccines; get the RSV vaccine if you are eligible — it is not too late to get vaccinated to mitigate or prevent severe outcomes of illness.

Cover your coughs and sneezes.

Wash your hands regularly and thoroughly.

Clean living and working areas.

Avoid crowds.

Stay home from work or school if you are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

A version of this story originally appeared on the UAB News website.