Scott Martin: Breezy, cool Saturday for Alabama; much warmer by midweek

THE WEEKEND: Alabama is in for a noticeable cooldown today, accompanied by brisk winds and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will range from the lower 40s to the mid 50s, but wind gusts up to 25 mph will make it feel even colder, with wind chills potentially dropping 6-8 degrees below the actual temperature. While a few light showers may linger in southern Alabama, these are expected to dissipate by midday.

Looking ahead to Sunday, a significant improvement is on the horizon. Expect plenty of sunshine and diminished wind, creating a more pleasant outdoor experience. Afternoon temperatures will range from the lower to mid 50s, with some areas in extreme south Alabama potentially reaching the upper 50s.

THE WORK WEEK: A period of dry weather awaits. Monday will bring abundant sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, with highs reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday will see a continuation of the warming trend, with highs climbing into the upper 50s to upper 60s under sunny skies.

By Wednesday, conditions are set to peak, offering what could be the most idyllic day of the year thus far. Sun-filled skies will prevail, accompanied by highs ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. It will be an opportune time to enjoy outdoor activities before changes arrive later in the week.

Our stretch of dry weather may be interrupted on Thursday as a system approaches from the north and northwest. While details are subject to change, there is a small chance of showers during the daytime, with precipitation becoming more likely in the evening and overnight. Highs will range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s, reflecting the continued warmth.

By Friday morning, rain is expected to clear out of the state. Temperatures will decrease notably, with highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Breezy conditions may persist, with winds potentially reaching 20 mph.

