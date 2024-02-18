Meet Bettie Champion — Mobile, Alabama’s gumbo authority

Though she’s quite a good cook now, Bettie Champion admits that wasn’t always the case. In fact, when she and her husband returned home to Mobile from their honeymoon, she served him a frozen dinner. It tasted so bad that she vowed she would learn – and, dish by dish, she did.

“I love to cook,” she says, decades later. “I talk about cooking all the time. That’s how I show my love for folks: I feed them.”

Sitting in the spacious, neat-as-a-pin kitchen in her Victorian home in Mobile’s Old Dauphin Way Historic District, Champion spends some time talking about how she, a one-time novice, came to be known as a local expert on gumbo-making. Through The Gumbo Academy, which she established in the commercial kitchen of the Methodist church where she was working as the part-time secretary, she taught hundreds of students the art of perfecting seafood gumbo.

She doesn’t teach as much anymore, but she will still do a class for a small group now and then. And even though she’s not teaching, she always stocks her freezer with pints and quarts of gumbo that are available for sale ($11 and $22, respectively).

When Champion was growing up in Mobile, her family rented the same house on Dauphin Island every summer for 20 years. During that family vacation the first week of August, her mother always made gumbo, incorporating the abundance of fresh crabs her uncle caught. At that time, for her, gumbo was strictly a summertime thing. “My mother never made it at home in Mobile,” she recalls.

After she and her husband married, they rented a house on the island (eventually, they bought a vacation home there). One time, her sister visited and said, “Let’s make some gumbo.” Champion had to confess that she didn’t know how to make it. Her sister reminded her, “Mama won’t always be here,” so Champion scribbled down the ingredients her mother used and made her first batch. If there’s a secret ingredient she inherited from her mother’s recipe, it’s a half-teaspoon of turmeric.

The Gumbo Academy began after Champion and some other women at the church where she worked revived a tradition of making and selling gumbo as a fundraiser. “We made a lot of gumbo and started selling it,” she says. “People would call the church and buy it.” She was able to develop her class with a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts.

At one point, David Holloway, the Press-Register’s food editor, interviewed her. She was stunned when she picked up the newspaper that day in 2011 and found herself on the front page.

“The neighbors could hear me scream, I was so excited,” she says. “That’s my claim to fame.”

November and December are Champion’s busiest time in the kitchen. She typically makes a few dozen gallons during the holidays, mostly for friends and family as well as tourists visiting Dauphin Island. “I was floored when I started teaching and found out everybody had it at Christmastime,” she says. On the Alabama Gulf Coast, gumbo is traditionally served on Christmas Eve – but thanks to the availability of fresh seafood, it’s popular year-round.

On the days when she makes gumbo, Champion starts around 6 a.m. and finishes a three-gallon batch in time to have a bowl for lunch. “I taste-test every batch,” she says. (Ironically, her husband, Gil, doesn’t like it.) She makes it in her “trusty pressure-cooker pot,” the same one she uses to can tomatoes every summer.

Gumbo is “such an individual thing,” she says. “It’s what you grew up with.” In her classes, she has helped people make it gluten-free, salt-free and okra-free.

Still, she believes gumbo must have fresh seafood, okra and tomatoes, and it should be served atop a bed of rice. She likes to make her own shrimp stock for a richer flavor, though sometimes she’ll mix that with chicken broth, and she uses her own canned tomatoes. And she doesn’t like it spicy. “You can add all the hot sauce you want to your gumbo,” she says.

She would never try it with a scoop of potato salad in it, as some do in Louisiana, and she rarely orders gumbo in a restaurant, because she hasn’t found any that compares to her own.

Keeping the gumbo-making tradition alive is important to her. “I had so many people come to take the class who were just like me – they always depended on their mother or grandmother to make it, and they were both dead.”

People don’t have to take a class to receive her recipe. “I give it to everybody,” she says. “Gumbo is a very subjective thing. Nobody does it alike.” When she’s teaching, she expects everyone to do it her way. “But after that,” she says, “you’re on your own.”

If she shows love through making gumbo, she receives it as well. “My gratification is people telling me they love my gumbo,” she says.

For more information or to contact Champion, visit The Gumbo Academy’s Facebook page.

