Alabama Power Foundation helps set HBCU students on path to success

Through its Judge U.W. Clemon Center for Economic and Social Justice, Miles College in Fairfield, Alabama, stands as a “beacon” that impacts lives, fosters innovation and helps create a more equitable society. The center is making a difference that will be seen for generations to come.

It’s just one of the many forward-thinking initiatives that historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and historically black community colleges (HBCCs) in Alabama have implemented in recent years, with support from the Alabama Power Foundation.

The Clemon Center focuses on five major areas: economics, entrepreneurship, health, leadership and technology. Its signature initiative is the Miles College Women’s Business Center, which provides women with the guidance they need to become entrepreneurs.

The Clemon Center was created to address economic and social justice issues, promote innovation and empower people to become the impetus for positive change in their communities, said Jarralynne Agee, Ph.D.

“The genesis of the center was rooted in a profound commitment to combat persistent racial injustices in our society,” said Agee, Miles College vice president of Strategic Initiatives and special assistant to the president. “(Miles College) President Bobbie Knight underscores the significance of deliberate actions to dismantle obstacles hindering more significant opportunities for people of color. Recognizing the value of fostering public discourse on intricate issues like systemic racism, she believes in imparting the skills to drive change through civic engagement.”

The center’s programs benefit students, faculty, staff and members of the community. For example, Knight’s Speaker Series has featured many well-known leaders, such as civil rights activist Al Sharpton, news commentator Van Jones, U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, entrepreneur Shegun Otulana, and judges Shanta Owens and Shera Grant. Other initiatives include the Social Justice Institute, the Golden Bears Social Enterprise Pitch Competition, and Lunch and Learn Leadership Lectures.

Agee said the Alabama Power Foundation has played an instrumental role in supporting the center, which opened in February 2021.

“The Alabama Power Foundation’s support has been crucial in launching the center and fueling its ongoing efforts to address racial injustices and promote positive societal change,” Agee said. “The foundation’s financial contributions, active participation and ongoing support have played a vital role in the center’s accomplishments and commitment to achieving its future goals.”

Alabama Power Foundation helps HBCUs shine

HBCUS have existed for more than 150 years. Alabama has the most HBCUs of any state. HBCU graduates play a prominent role in charting the state’s course for the future, and the Alabama Power Foundation is committed to helping HBCU students prepare for those next steps.

“HBCUs and HBCCs are treasures in our state and have educated generations of high-achieving, impactful Alabamians,” said Staci Brown Brooks, president of the Alabama Power Foundation.

“It’s our honor to continue to invest in these students and future professionals. We have steadily been working to present career opportunities to students through funding, internships, mentorship and other partnerships. Through this work, we are advancing student success and advancing Alabama’s workforce and economy.”

Since 2017, the Alabama Power Foundation has provided more than $2.4 million in grants to HBCUs. Contributions increased by nearly 783% from 2017 to 2022. In 2023, the foundation awarded grants of more than $1.5 million to HBCUs.

Here are a few of the many HBCU and HBCC initiatives supported by the foundation in recent years:

Ralph Williams, Alabama Power director of Community Engagement, leads the company’s HBCU engagement. Williams said that investing in HBCUs and their various initiatives makes sense.

“Historically Black colleges and universities serve a large portion of our customer base, so when we make investments in these colleges and universities, we’re investing in the communities that we serve. It’s really an investment in our customers,” he said.

“These HBCUs are in Wi-Fi deserts. They’re in health care deserts. They’re in food deserts. Any work that advances equity – you get it all done,” Williams added. “By supporting HBCUs, these things take care of themselves. We’ve just got to be a little more thoughtful, and then we’ve got to be courageous.”

