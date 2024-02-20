James Spann: Dry, mild Wednesday ahead for Alabama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PLEASANT FEBRUARY AFTERNOON: Temperatures are in the 60s across Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. The sky will stay mostly clear tonight with a low in the 30s for most communities.

Wednesday will be dry and mild, with a high between 67 and 73 degrees.

RAIN RETURNS: Clouds will increase Thursday, and we will introduce a chance of rain by afternoon across the Tennessee Valley. A few periods of rain are likely statewide Thursday night. There could be a rumble of thunder in spots, but no severe storms are expected, and rain amounts will be light (mostly less than one-half inch). Temperatures will likely reach the low 70s Thursday afternoon despite the increase in clouds.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The sky will be clear Friday with a high in the 60s, and a very nice weekend is ahead. Expect ample sunshine both days; the highs will be in the 60s Saturday and close to 70 Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Expect the warmest weather so far this year Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 70s; a few spots could touch 80 degrees by Tuesday across south Alabama. A round of showers and storms is likely at midweek, most likely Tuesday night and Wednesday, ahead of a cold front. A few strong storms could be involved, but for now it looks like the main dynamic support will be passing to the north and severe storms don’t look especially likely. Highs drop back into the 60s Thursday and Friday. ON THIS DATE IN 1912: A strong area of low pressure produced snow in Amarillo and high winds to Austin, Texas. In the warm sector of the low, severe storms developed and produced an estimated F3 tornado in Shreveport, Louisiana. The tornado killed nine people and injured 50 others.

ON THIS DATE IN 1939: A tornado touched down in Clay County near Cragford, killing one person and injuring nine others.

ON THIS DATE IN 1995: The temperature at the Civic Center in Los Angeles, California, soared to 95 degrees, the highest ever recorded at the location during February.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.