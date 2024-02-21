Got a great recipe for wild game or fish? Share it through ‘Outdoor Alabama Wild Eats’

Many Alabamians know the term “farm-to-table” as more restaurants focus on using fresh, seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. But “field-to-table”?

For those who love to hunt and fish, there’s an ongoing hunger to find delicious, easy-to-prepare recipes that use wild game and seafood. (Those of us who don’t hunt or fish, but benefit from the bounty of others, could also use those recipes).

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is helping to satisfy that hunger with a new initiative: Outdoor Alabama Wild Eats.

Through the program, seasoned wild game and fish cooks can now share their favorite recipes, and great stories about how they snagged that big buck or trophy fish.

“Outdoor Alabama’s Wild Eats is the perfect place to learn how to prepare field-to-table meals,” agency officials said in announcing the program. “If you’re new to cooking wild game and fish, these easy-to-prepare recipes are a great place to start your culinary journey. For those more seasoned chefs, we hope to inspire you to keep creating and sharing your favorite recipes as well as stories about your passion for cooking and the pursuit of wild table fare.”

Folks who have a great wild game or fish recipe can submit it through the state’s Outdoor Alabama website. In addition to sending in the complete ingredient list, those sharing a recipe should include detailed preparation and cooking directions, a photo of the completed dish and, if you’re game, a photo of the chef at work, preparing the meal.

Along with submitting the recipe, ADCNR officials encourage you to share some details about yourself and how you harvested the wild fare, as well as how the recipe was developed. Also be sure to include how many people the recipe will serve.

Those whose recipes are selected for posting on the Outdoor Alabama Wild Eats site will receive an Outdoor Alabama ballcap as a gift.

“Harvesting organic, healthy and sustainable protein and preparing it for friends and family is the ultimate culmination of the pursuit,” ADCNR officials said.

The Outdoor Alabama Wild Eats website already features several tested recipes that visitors can print or download. Here’s just one example, a delicious take on venison chili submitted by veteran Outdoor Alabama writer David Rainer.

Venison Chili

Ingredients:

¼ cup olive oil

2 large cloves garlic, minced

4 large onions, chopped

2 large green peppers, chopped

4 pounds ground venison

2 six-ounce cans tomato paste

3-4 cans diced tomatoes

3 ounces chili powder

1 tablespoon salt

4 16-ounce cans kidney beans

1-3 dashes cayenne pepper

1-3 dashes garlic salt

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon liquid crab boil (secret ingredient!)

Directions:

Heat olive oil in a large stock pot with a heavy bottom. Add garlic, onions, and pepper, and cook until tender. Add venison and brown for 10 minutes over medium heat. Add tomatoes, tomato paste, chili powder, cayenne pepper and salt. Mix together and then add bay leaves. Bring to boil and then simmer for 2-3 hours. Serves 10-12.

To learn more about the new Alabama Outdoors Wild Eats program and website, view additional recipes, or to submit one for consideration, click here.

Information for this story came from the Outdoor Alabama website.