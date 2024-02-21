Innovate Alabama Entrepreneurship Hackathon tackles challenges faced by rural communities

Student teams from Alabama colleges and universities recently shared their passion for entrepreneurship and economic development by taking part in the inaugural Innovate Alabama Entrepreneurship Hackathon. This was the first statewide hackathon, a term describing an event that brings together computer programmers and others to collaborate on designing, building and presenting solutions to a particular challenge.

The primary goal of the Entrepreneurship Hackathon is creating innovative solutions to improve economic development in rural Alabama. Historically, small communities share unique challenges compared to their large city neighbors when it comes to attracting jobs and new businesses, and capital investment. These challenges accentuate the need for a complete and inclusive approach to support rural entrepreneurship.

“Innovate Alabama is excited about the opportunity to challenge creative and passionate college students across our state,” said Cynthia Crutchfield, CEO of Innovate Alabama. “We’re always amazed at the teams’ final solutions, which are impactful, innovative and sustainable – ultimately advancing Alabama’s rural economic development.”

Eighteen teams representing Alabama colleges and universities applied for the Hackathon, with 12 ultimately submitting presentations and five teams selected to compete for prizes. The 18 teams came from Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Lawson State Community College, Samford University, Tuskegee University and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

Each five-member team was tasked with identifying distinctive challenges for a rural Alabama community with a population of 50,000 or fewer, and then crafting a plan to address those challenges and benefit the community. In addition to bragging rights for their school, the teams competed for awards and grants totaling $25,000.

Each team crafted a venture plan that was self-sustainable, impactful and creative – all contributing to economic development growth in their selected rural community. A two-page summary of each venture plan was accompanied by a team video pitch highlighting key deliverables.

The five finalists presented their proposals at USASBE 2024: Forging the Future Together, the annual conference of USASBE, a national organization that works to advance entrepreneurship education through teaching, scholarship and practice. This year’s conference was held in Birmingham, Alabama. The presentations were judged on community impact (40%), innovation (20%), presenter and presentation (20%), creative/new approach (15%) and discretion of individual judges (5%).

A team from UAB earned first place with its solution, “Producers’ Pantry.” The team focused on Georgiana, a south Alabama agricultural town facing supply chain delays and labor shortages. The solution: a multiphase business that incorporates electric trucks, a farmers market system and the “produce version” of Amazon as the online marketplace for getting produce to customers efficiently. The team took home the $10,000 first prize to help advance its innovative approach, and an additional $10,000 grant and mentorship opportunities provided by the Alabama Capital Network.

Second-place honors and a $3,000 prize went to another UAB team for its “E Square Connect” solution. In Dale County, rural entrepreneurs are challenged by barriers that thwart innovation and growth, including access to quality education and specialized training. The solution: creating an AI-driven discussion platform that connects users with skilled experts for an efficient collaborative learning and problem-solving exchange.

The $2,000 third prize went to a team from Alabama A&M. In rural Chambers County, local businesses find it challenging to compete with larger corporations and provide satisfactory after-sales service for their customers. The solution: a subscription-based payment and loyalty system called Noble Advantage, connecting local businesses with customers. The system fosters increased customer satisfaction and loyalty, while empowering community engagement and business growth.

Key supporters of Innovate Alabama and the Hackathon include the Alabama Collective, which provides resources, networking and training to the state’s minority tech talent and entrepreneurs, and the Alabama Power Foundation. Leaders of both organizations emphasized the importance of exposing Alabama college students to real-world opportunities to learn, network with business and community leaders, and develop their careers.

“We are proud to be a sponsor of Innovate Alabama and the great work they do to create Alabama’s future problem-solvers,” said Charisse Stokes, Alabama Collective executive director. “Our sponsorship aligns with our mission to create a hub for minority tech talent and entrepreneurs and to expand and enhance emerging tech, innovation and entrepreneurial programs.”

Alabama Power Foundation President Staci Brown Brooks said: “Our foundation recognizes the transformative impact of investing in the success of our college students and economic development throughout Alabama.

“Our ongoing support of Innovate Alabama is a testament to our commitment to have a positive impact on citizens and communities across the state.”

Learn more about Innovate Alabama at innovatealabama.org.