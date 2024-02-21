James Spann: Dry weekend ahead for Alabama after showers late Thursday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

LIKE SPRING: Temperatures are between 67 and 74 degrees across Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. The average high for Birmingham on Feb. 21 is 61. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 40s for most places.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Clouds will increase across Alabama Thursday ahead of a cold front, and showers are possible by afternoon across the northern half of the state. Showers are likely statewide Thursday night as the cold front passes through. There could be a rumble of thunder in spots, but there is no risk of severe storms, and rain amounts should be one-half inch or less for most places. Temperatures will rise into the low 70s Thursday afternoon before the front arrives.

On Friday, expect a clearing sky with a high in the 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Finally, a dry, pleasant weekend for Alabama and the Deep South. Look for a good supply of sunshine both days with highs in the low to mid 60s Saturday, followed by upper 60s and low 70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Highs rise into the 70s over the first half of the week; some spots could see 80-degree warmth by Tuesday for the first time in 2024. Showers and storms return Wednesday and Wednesday night. A few strong storms are certainly possible based on the setup, but, for now, it looks like the main dynamic forcing will be north of Alabama, and instability values are relatively low. The highest severe weather threat most likely will be to the north and west of here, but this event is a week out and we just don’t know the details yet.

Highs drop back into the 60s Thursday and Friday as dry air returns to the state. ON THIS DATE IN 1971: A major tornado outbreak occurred for the Mississippi Delta. There were 19 tornadoes, including an F5 that moved through Inverness, Mississippi. This powerful tornado destroyed 90% of the small business district and damaged 75% of the homes. The storm killed 21 people in Inverness.

A total of 121 fatalities were reported in Mississippi and Louisiana, making it one of the deadliest tornado outbreaks in United States history. A total of 110 died in Mississippi. Three of the tornadoes caused 118 of the deaths. Along with the fatalities, 1,600 were injured.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.