Can’t Miss Alabama: Plan your weekend at the Orange Beach Seafood Festival, plus Black History events

Orange Beach Seafood Festival

More than 15,000 people are expected to attend the annual Orange Beach Seafood Festival and the Makos, Academics, Arts & Athletics Club Car Show (MAAAC) Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival features a full day of food, 100 arts and crafts booths, music, a kids’ zone with activities and a huge car show featuring antique, classic and hot rod vehicles along Main Street. This year, Jeeps will join the show and will be on display on Wharf Parkway on both sides of Marlin Circle. Register for the car show on the MAAAC website. The arts and crafts booths will offer handmade jewelry, metalwork, mixed media, painting, photography, leather, pottery, sculpture, specialty goods and woodwork. There will be a wide variety of seafood selections, including Beebe’s popular crawfish boil at Marlin Circle, and in the west parking lot behind the movie theater, food vendors will serve fried fish, seafood gumbo, shrimp plates, alligator, a Cajun boil, red beans and rice, shrimp hibachi, seafood mac’n’cheese and jambalaya. Snack items will include kettle corn, cotton candy, old-fashioned sodas, roasted corn on the cob, Hawaiian shaved ice and fresh fruit bowls. Admission is free.

Black History Month events

Black History Month continues with multiple entertainment and educational opportunities:

Red Mountain Theatre presents ‘The Color Purple’

From Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel comes a Tony Award-winning musical with a fresh, joyous score mixing jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues. The epic story follows Celie from a childhood of abuse and anguish through her hard-earned metamorphosis into a strong, radiant light. Over a 40-year span, Celie discovers the transformative power of kindness and tenacious love to defy the suffering around her. “The Color Purple” is full of starlet power, from Celie’s emotional heart to the bouncy, brassy characters of Shug Avery and Sofia. The magnificent score makes these iconic roles soar. Performances at Birmingham’s Red Mountain Theatre continue through Sunday, March 3.

Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume

The Birmingham Museum of Art (BMA) is paying tribute to the clothes and costumes that have played a monumental role in the creative world of Walt Disney. The exhibit presents 70 costumes spanning nearly half a century, highlighting the innovative ways some of Disney’s most iconic characters are brought to life through the artistry and imagination of their costumes. The exhibit is underway through Sunday, Aug. 18. Read more about the exhibit.

Maleficent (2014). (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Mrs. Who, “A Wrinkle in Time” (2018). (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Time, “Alice Through the Looking Glass” (2016). (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures). Fairy Godmother, “Cinderella” (2015). (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Montgomery Jewish Food Festival and Treasure Market

Temple Beth Or in Montgomery will host its annual food festival Sunday, Feb. 25, beginning at 10 a.m. More food will be prepared this year, with hot dishes and baked items sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The earlier you arrive, the better. Pre-purchased food tickets will be packaged and available at the ticket desk. Frozen-to-go pre-orders should be picked up during the festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Follow this link for the complete menu. Admission is free. Follow along on Facebook or visit the website. The temple is at 2246 Narrow Lane Road.

One Yard at a Time Gala

Lettermen of the U.S.A. will host its annual One Yard at a Time Gala at The Club in Birmingham on Friday, Feb. 23, 6-10 p.m. Guests will celebrate with military heroes, former college and professional football players, and coaches to help raise money for veterans in need. This year’s athletic honoree is Major Ogilvie and the military honoree is Staff Sgt. Kirk Stafford, U.S. Army (Retired) 7th Ranger Regiment. The Alabama Power Foundation is among the sponsors. Buy tickets here. For more information, call 205-394-7521.

Katt Williams’ Dark Matter Tour

With a career spanning more than 20 years, comedian Katt Williams will perform Saturday, Feb. 24, in Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Williams has earned a reputation as a top entertainer, having performed thousands of sold-out shows and landed starring roles on the small screen and in major box-office hits. Following his breakout performance in the sequel to “Friday,” Williams has racked up an extensive list of screen appearances including in “Father Figures,” “Norbit,” “Scary Movie V,” “Epic Movie” and his guest role in “Atlanta,” which earned him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Williams is also known for his standup specials, including the critically acclaimed “Katt Williams: Great America.” The show begins at 8 p.m.