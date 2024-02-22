Douglas Manufacturing creating 50 jobs with Pell City, Alabama, expansion

Douglas Manufacturing Co. plans to invest nearly $11.7 million to expand its production facility in St. Clair County through a project that will create 50 jobs.

Founded in 1978, Douglas Manufacturing’s mission is to help its customers make their conveyor systems safer and more profitable. As a member of the Rulmeca Group, Douglas is one of 18 global manufacturing and sales companies, comprising more than 1,200 employees, with customers in more than 85 countries.

Douglas will construct a state-of-the-art 50,000-square-foot idler plant at its Industrial Park Drive location in Pell City. Additional improvements are being made to increase capacity in Douglas’ other four product lines.

“We’re pleased that Douglas Manufacturing has chosen to expand its operation in Pell City and add 50 new jobs to its workforce,” said Alabama Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair. “It always sends a strong statement when companies decide to re-invest in Alabama because it means they’re finding success here.”

Rulmeca Holdings acquired Douglas last year in a transaction that positions Douglas to build on its legacy as a leading manufacturer of conveyor components. Rulmeca Holdings is a worldwide supplier of idlers and pulleys for belt conveyor systems.

“This is a new great day for Rulmeca. When the acquisition of Douglas was announced last year on April 20, we declared that investments would have been realized in Pell City increasing manufacturing capacity and products lines; now, just 10 months later, we are proud to keep the promise, celebrating this first significant step toward a brilliant future for Douglas,” said Fabio Ghisalberti, Rulmeca executive vice president and managing director.

“I am pleased this takes place in Pell City, St. Clair County, where we are looking forward to contribute to the prosperity of the local community, aiming to add great value to our customers thanks to a significant investment plan both in manufacturing space and high-tech equipment,” Ghisalberti said.

Local impact

As part of its Pell City growth project, Douglas commits to creating 50 new jobs in Alabama over a two-year period, with an average annual salary of around $45,000, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce. The capital investment includes the building and manufacturing equipment.

The state of Alabama is supporting the project through incentives under the Alabama Jobs Act, while Pell City is upgrading Industrial Park Drive and extending tax abatements to the company.

In addition, AIDT, the state’s primary workforce development agency, will provide services as part of the project.

Construction on the new facility began in January, and the company expects to commence operations there in early 2025. The project will enable the company to significantly increase its production capacity for key components such as pulleys, lagging, idlers, magnetics, impact beds and take-ups.

Company officials this week marked the start of the project with a ceremonial groundbreaking at Douglas’ site.

“This project is not only an investment in our company, but also in our community. We are proud to be part of the economic growth and development of Pell City, St. Clair County and Alabama,” said Paul Ross, president and CEO of Douglas Manufacturing.

“We are grateful to our local and state leaders for their support of this significant investment by Rulmeca,” he said.

Stan Batemon, St. Clair County Commission chairman, said: “We are excited that Douglas Manufacturing has decided to expand their footprint in Pell City. The combination of Douglas with Rulmeca will allow for continued growth and success of the company, and we are honored to see them growing here in St. Clair County.”

A version of this story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.