James Spann: Showers for Alabama late today, tonight; clearing Friday

SOME RAIN AHEAD: Temperatures will rise into the low 70s across much of Alabama again today, about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. Clouds will increase, and scattered showers are possible this afternoon. Showers are more likely tonight as a cold front passes through the state; some thunder is possible, but we are not expecting any severe storms. Rain amounts will likely be less than one-half inch.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Look for a clearing sky Friday with a high in the 60s. Dry weather continues over the weekend with sunny days and fair nights. Saturday will be a bit cooler, with a high between 57 and 64 degrees. Temperatures rise into the upper 60s and low 70s Sunday as another warming trend begins.

NEXT WEEK: Expect the warmest weather so far this year during the first half of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Some south Alabama communities could reach the 80-degree mark by Tuesday. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms into Alabama Wednesday night into early Thursday morning; the Storm Prediction Center has defined a risk of severe thunderstorms for about the northern two-thirds of the state.

At this point it looks like a line of storms will pass through Wednesday night. The main upper support and strong wind fields will be well north of Alabama, and instability values look low. Accordingly, the best chance of severe storms will likely be north and west of Alabama, but we are six to seven days out and this could easily change. For those with weather anxiety, this is simply something to watch for now.

Cooler air follows on Thursday and Friday, with highs close to 60 degrees.

ON THIS DATE IN 1971: One of the worst snowstorms in Oklahoma history dumped up to 3 feet of snow on northwest Oklahoma from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22. By the time the snow ended, the city of Buffalo had 36 inches on the ground, setting the state record for storm-total snowfall. Winds of 30 to 50 mph caused snowdrifts up to 20 feet high. Follett, Texas, picked up 26 inches, while Amarillo recorded 14 inches.

ON THIS DATE IN 1998: Seven tornadoes struck east-central Florida late Feb. 22 and early Feb. 23. Three of the tornadoes were rated F3 on the Fujita scale. Twenty-four people were killed in Kissimmee alone. A total of 42 people were killed and 265 injured, and the total damage was $106 million.

