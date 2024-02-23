Alabamians can save with this weekend’s Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

Alabama shoppers have a chance to save up to 10% this weekend on common emergency supplies, including flashlights, radios, batteries, first-aid kits and other items during the state’s Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

Eligible items will be exempt from the 4% state sales tax throughout Alabama, and many cities and counties are waiving local taxes as well, meaning savings will be as high as 10% in some areas.

The tax holiday began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues until midnight on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Alabama is one of only two states with a severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday in 2024. The other is Virginia.

Gov. Kay Ivey encouraged Alabamians to begin preparing for the upcoming tornado and hurricane seasons by taking advantage of the sales event.

“By proclaiming this week as Severe Weather Awareness Week, we are emphasizing the critical importance of preparedness, which includes not only educating ourselves and our families but ensuring access to essential supplies,” Ivey said. “I am proud to announce the upcoming sales tax holiday for severe weather preparedness items, and I encourage our citizens to utilize this weekend to equip themselves with the tools necessary to weather any storm.”

Tax-exempt items include the following priced at $60 or less:

Flashlights and lanterns.

Battery-powered or hand-crank radios.

Batteries.

First-aid kits.

Cell phone chargers.

Two-way radios.

Manual can openers.

Tarps and plastic sheeting.

Duct tape.

Fire extinguishers.

Tie-down kits, bungee cords or rope.

Other tax-free items include coolers, ice packs, plywood, window film, and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Portable generators and power cords costing $1,000 or less are also tax free.

To see whether your county or city has decided to waive local sales taxes in addition to state taxes, click here.

“Severe weather can occur at any time, in any season,” said Alabama Retail President Rick Brown. “The tax holiday helps Alabama consumers remember to stock and prepare emergency kits to be ready when storms strike.”

With the potential for springtime severe weather just around the corner, Alabamians also should make sure they have emergency plans in place. For tips on preparing for severe weather, and what to do during and after severe storms, visit the Alabama Power Storm Center.

Elements of this story originally appeared on the Alabama Retail Association website.