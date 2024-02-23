Arbor Day events scheduled across Alabama this weekend

On a sun-splashed Thursday at the new City Market in downtown Anniston, a steady stream of tree lovers swarmed the annual Arbor Day Tree Giveaway.

“I love trees, I just love them, love plants and all, I’m very, very thankful that they are doing this,” said Sherry Richards from White Plains, Alabama. Richards — who said she’s looking forward to Arbor Day — picked out two dogwood saplings and several other varieties for her yard.

Richards said she expects her trees to thrive, unlike some other things she plants.

“Every time I buy flowers and stuff and plant them, they die,” she joked.

Even though Arbor Day is recognized nationally on April 26, Alabama celebrates Arbor Day during the last full week of February, according to the Arbor Day Foundation. Many states observe Arbor Day on different dates throughout the year, based on best tree planting times in their area.

Across Alabama, several Arbor Day events are taking place this weekend and into next week. Check out this list for more information about events locally and across the country.

The city of Anniston and Alabama Power — which donated the trees — partnered up for the City Market tree giveaway. A long line of tables was set up with employees from both Alabama Power and the Anniston Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) offering the public a variety of trees, including pecan, swamp chestnut oak and Mexican white oak, among others.

Montague Braxton, with Anniston PARD, was helping people choose their trees.

“This is a river birch; they grow 40 to 70 feet tall. Then I have American Elm; they also grow 40 to 70 feet tall,” he explained.

Jackson Hodges, Anniston’s public information director, thanked PARD staff for their participation in the tree giveaway.

“We have all kinds of plants out here for everyone to check out, beautiful dogwoods, beautiful oak trees,” Hodges said. “It’s just important, we pride ourselves on being a tree city, one of many here in Alabama. It’s just a beautiful day out here at the City Market. We’re happy to use it for fun community events like this.”

In 1991, Anniston was named the 62nd town in the state to become a Tree City USA. Maintaining the trees along Quintard Avenue, a deciduous vista valued by local residents for decades, helped Anniston achieve the prestigious designation.

Lisa Weathers, from Oxford, shopped for several species of trees.

“I lost a tree to the storm and I want to replace it. I got a swamp chestnut oak; I got a couple of dogwood trees and then a Mexican white oak,” Weathers said.

“I love them, love them,” Weathers said about trees.

Weathers was appreciative of the giveaway. “I think it’s wonderful … We got our boss to let us take a break from work to come up here and get us some trees,” she said.

Lee Roper, a utility arborist with Alabama Power, said the company partners with the city every year for the giveaway.