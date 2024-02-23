Rock The Country to bring all-star lineup to South Alabama

Thousands of Alabamians gathered in the fall of 2012 for the wildly successful Rock The South festival, and it has been a highly anticipated event ever since. Now, the producers of Rock The South have launched Rock The Country – a two-day “festival for the people.” The seven massive shows are coming to smaller cities across the South, including Mobile, with a lineup stacked with superstars alongside current country music favorites.

The two names drawing the most attention are the festival’s headliners: Jason Aldean and “the original American badass” Kid Rock. Aldean boasts 28 No. 1 hits and over 18 billion streams with more than 20 million albums sold. Kid Rock has sold over 30 million records worldwide, holds the Michigan record for most tickets sold, with 150,000 for 10 consecutive sold-out shows, and holds the attendance record at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena with 86,893 attendees in six sold-out shows.

Other big acts scheduled to play the new festival include Lynyrd Skynyrd and Hank Williams Jr., Uncle Kracker and Big & Rich featuring Gretchen Wilson. The festival kicks off in April with Aldean and Rock headlining all seven shows. The rest of the lineup varies by market. The show hits Mobile June 21-22.

“Rock The Country is ditching the highways for the back roads and bringing the people who keep America running what they deserve — a little appreciation,” a press release from organizers said.

The festival lineup includes: Miranda Lambert, Koe Wetzel, Brantley Gilbert, Travis Tritt, Lee Brice, Nelly, Warren Zeiders, Randy Houser, Tyler Farr, Pecos & the Rooftops, Kolby Cooper, Colt Ford, Elvie Shane, Treaty Oak Revival, Gavin Adcock, Sadie Bass and Dee Jay Silver.

Jason Aldean is one of the headliners for Rock the Country, a two-day music festival coming to Mobile. (Jason Kempin / Getty Images) Kid Rock is one of the headliners for Rock the Country, a two-day music festival coming to Mobile. (Mike Carlson / Getty Images)

Here are the seven Rock the Country locations and their respective dates:

Gonzales, Louisiana – April 5-6 at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

Ashland, Kentucky – April 19-20 at Boyd County Fairgrounds.

Rome, Georgia – May 10-11 at Kingston Downs.

Ocala, Florida – June 7-8 at Majestic Oaks Ocala.

Mobile, Alabama – June 21-22 at The Grounds .

. Poplar Bluff, Missouri – June 28-29 at Brick’s Offroad Parks.

Anderson, South Carolina – July 26-27 at Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center.

“This festival is our way of giving back to these communities and providing an experience like never before. We are passionate about curating an event that combines top-tier musical talent with the charm of small-town America, and we can’t wait for fans to join us on this historic musical journey,” said Nathan Baugh, president, 46 Entertainment.

For those planning to visit Mobile for the festival, SoulGrown has put together a 24-hour experience highlighting where to eat, where to stay and where to play in the Port City.

For the full festival lineup and ticket details, visit rockthecountry.com.

Meanwhile, Rock the South has announced the lineup for its 2024 edition, scheduled for July 18-20 in Cullman. Check it out here.

The original version of this story is posted on the SoulGrown website.