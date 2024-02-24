Recipe: Mixed Berry Streusel Muffins

This year, one of my goals is embracing the world of baking. I pride myself on being a pretty good cook, but when it comes to baking, that’s another story. I’m not the worst baker in the world, but there’s definitely some room for improvement.

I invite you to join me on this sweet journey as I share not only the steps to create these mouthwatering Mixed Berry Streusel Muffins, but also my personal mission to enhance my baking skills.

These streusel muffins are the perfect blend of simplicity and deliciousness. The buttery streusel topping is the perfect complement to these supremely soft, moist and fluffy muffins. The result is simply perfection.

Tips for big, beautiful muffins

So how do you get one of those big, fluffy, moist, bakery-style berry streusel muffins? I’ve got a few tips for you:

Don’t pass on the sour cream: The sour cream is the key to making these muffins super moist and delicious.

Don’t overmix the batter: Overmixing your batter can produce dense, dry muffins. To preserve that moist, tender crumb you’re looking for in a berry muffins recipe, fold the batter together until just combined.

Don’t be afraid to use frozen berries: In my experience, frozen berries tend to work better because they hold their shape for the majority of the baking process. You end up getting a few juicy, plump whole berries in each bite.

Follow these guidelines for storing the muffins: You can store the muffins in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two days. If you plan to keep them longer, refrigerate the muffins for up to a week. Ensure they are in an airtight container or sealed plastic bag to prevent them from drying out.

For longer storage, individually wrap muffins in plastic wrap and place them in a zip-top freezer bag. They can be frozen for up to three months. To thaw, leave them at room temperature or warm them briefly in the microwave.

Happy baking, y’all.

Mixed Berry Streusel Muffins

Click here for a printable recipe.

Serves: 10

Ingredients

Streusel topping:

¾ cup all-purpose flour

⅓ cup light brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

4 tablespoons butter, melted

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Muffins:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup light brown sugar, packed

3 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ cup vegetable oil

1 cup sour cream

1½ cups frozen mixed berries

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a muffin tin with paper liners. In a small bowl, combine the streusel topping ingredients until crumbly. Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, light brown sugar, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. In a separate bowl, combine the eggs, milk, vanilla, vegetable oil and sour cream. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, stirring until just combined. Be careful not to over stir. Gently fold in the frozen berries until evenly distributed throughout the batter. Spoon the batter into the muffin cups, filling each about two-thirds full. Sprinkle the streusel topping over each muffin. Bake for 24-28 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Allow the muffins to cool in the tin for about 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Recipe notes

Nutritional information — 1 muffin: calories 438, carbohydrates 57 grams, protein 5 grams, fat 21 grams, saturated fat 7 grams, fiber 1 gram, sugars 33 grams, sodium 181 milligrams.

This recipe originally appeared on Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.