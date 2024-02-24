Scott Martin: Alabama slightly cooler with a breeze today

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THE WEEKEND: Weather conditions today will closely resemble those of Friday, albeit with slightly cooler temperatures across north Alabama as a cold front advances southward through central Alabama. While the air mass will remain dry, expect the passage of the cold front to bring about some cumulus clouds. Breezy conditions persist, with gusty west-to-northwest surface winds picking up to 15-25 mph. Wind speeds will diminish rapidly by sunset. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the lower 70s.

After a chilly start in the upper 20s to the mid 30s, Sunday promises abundant sunshine with less wind and highs ranging from the mid 60s in the northeast to lower 70s in the southwest.

THE WORK WEEK: Temperatures will soar well into the 70s on Monday and Tuesday, with a few spots possibly hitting 80 degrees on Tuesday.

Moisture levels will increase throughout the day Wednesday as low pressure develops across the Plains ahead of a strong shortwave trough. The Storm Prediction Center has reduced the slight risk area for severe storms on Wednesday to cover only the Tennessee Valley. However, this forecast is subject to refinement as we approach Wednesday. Expect a band of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms along and behind the cold front as it moves through Alabama. Stay vigilant for further updates as details become clearer.

Thursday will see a significant cooldown as a much cooler air mass settles into the region amid a brief respite between weather systems. By Friday, high pressure is expected to settle over the Southeast, bringing partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be milder, with highs in the 60s.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.