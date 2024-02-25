University of Alabama sweeps top Fulbright Scholar producer honors for first time

The University of Alabama has been recognized as a Top Producing Institution of Fulbright U.S. Students for the seventh time in nine years, as well as a Top Producing Institution of Fulbright U.S. Scholars for the first time. UA is one of 12 universities in the nation to receive both designations.

The Fulbright Program is an international academic exchange program with the goal of increasing mutual understanding and supporting friendly and peaceful relations between the people of the United States and other countries. The U.S. government oversees an extensive suite of fellowships and scholarships in partnership with more than 160 countries worldwide.

“It is with immense pride that we celebrate the University of Alabama’s consistent designation as a Fulbright Top Producing Institution,” said UA President Stuart R. Bell. “This achievement underscores the dedication and excellence of our students and the remarkable contributions of our esteemed faculty and staff who are shaping UA’s global leaders of tomorrow. And we are excited to announce that the university has also achieved its inaugural designation as a Top Producer of Fulbright Scholars, with six faculty members receiving Fulbright awards.”

University of Alabama student Jacob Camden is a 2023-24 Fulbright winner. (contributed) University of Alabama student Katherine Dansereau is a 2023-24 Fulbright winner. (contributed) University of Alabama student Austin Gregory is a 2023-24 Fulbright winner. (contributed) University of Alabama student Emma Kenny is a 2023-24 Fulbright winner. (contributed) University of Alabama student Madelyn Kloske is a 2023-24 Fulbright winner. (contributed) University of Alabama student Vanessa Lent is a 2023-24 Fulbright winner. (contributed) University of Alabama student Jack Lombardo is a 2023-24 Fulbright winner. (contributed) University of Alabama student Austin Lynch is a 2023-24 Fulbright winner. (contributed) University of Alabama student Claire Maurer is a 2023-24 Fulbright winner. (contributed) University of Alabama student Marie Moore is a 2023-24 Fulbright winner. (contributed) University of Alabama student Caleb Ranum is a 2023-24 Fulbright winner. (contributed) University of Alabama student Colleen Rhein is a 2023-24 Fulbright winner. (contributed) University of Alabama student Riley VanMeter is a 2023-24 Fulbright winner. (contributed)

Fourteen UA students received Fulbright awards for the 2023-2024 academic year. The U.S. Department of State offers one-year grants for independent study and research, and for English teaching assistantships overseas. The highly competitive program selects approximately 1,500 award recipients from more than 11,000 applicants each year.

“UA’s recognition as a Top Producer of Fulbright Students for the seventh time in the last nine years is truly remarkable,” said Dr. Teresa Wise, associate provost of International Education and Global Outreach. “It speaks to the quality of our students and to the dedication of our Fulbright advisers, Dr. Matt Feminella, Dr. Tori Jessen and Ms. Megan Legerski.”

University of Alabama faculty member Deepa Das Acevedo is the winner of a Fulbright award for educators. (contributed) University of Alabama faculty member Cory Callahan is the winner of a Fulbright award for educators. (contributed) University of Alabama faculty member Ellen Csikai is the winner of a Fulbright award for educators. (contributed) University of Alabama faculty member Prasad Gogineni is the winner of a Fulbright award for educators. (contributed) University of Alabama faculty member Bryan Koronkiewicz is the winner of a Fulbright award for educators. (contributed) University of Alabama faculty member Eric Weisbard is the winner of a Fulbright award for educators. (contributed)

UA completed the sweep of top producer designations with six faculty members selected for various Fulbright awards.

“Our world-class faculty understand the value of connecting and working with colleagues and students overseas,” Wise said. “They return to our campus re-energized and eager to share new knowledge, experiences and insights at UA.

“I look forward to our students and faculty continuing to seek and participate in Fulbright opportunities that further UA’s mission of advancing the intellectual and social condition of the people of the state, the nation and the world through teaching, research and service.”

The UA Capstone International Center offers guidance to students and faculty on a variety of prestigious international awards, including Fulbright awards. The Capstone International Center website provides information for faculty members to learn about Fulbright awards as well as students interested in Fulbright and other awards.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.