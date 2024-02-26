Sweet Grown Alabama brings agricultural learning to Pine Level Elementary School

Squirrels can enchant both children and adults, as proven by Sweet Grown Alabama’s “Turning Four on the Farm” program at Pine Level Elementary School.

Shining a spotlight on Alabama farmers and children’s literacy, Sweet Grown Alabama, the state’s nonprofit agricultural branding program, brought in literary mascot SHORT the Squirrel. Students, teachers, farmers and officials gathered Feb. 22 to celebrate SHORT’s fourth birthday and the importance of agriculture.

Alabama State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey discussed the importance of reading to children and to build a confident, literate generation that will shape Alabama’s future.

“SHORT is so important to us because we want to make reading fun and we want children to love to read,” Mackey said.

Along with other public officials, Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate spoke to the group and read to a class. He stressed agriculture’s importance as one of Alabama’s largest industries.

Students and guests enjoyed Sweet Grown Alabama-furnished cupcakes. (Sweet Grown Alabama) Commissioner Pate reads to a class. (Sweet Grown Alabama) Sweet Grown Alabama gave the school 75 copies of ‘Modern Farms’ by Jackie Nix, an Autauga County author. (contributed)

Youngsters at Pine Valley Elementary School enjoyed seeing SHORT the Squirrel. (Sweet Grown Alabama)

“I am proud that SHORT the Squirrel chose agriculture to highlight for his fourth birthday party because agriculture brings in over $70 billion to the state’s economy, and not only is literacy critical for our students, but agricultural literacy is just as important,” said Pate, a Sweet Grown Alabama board member.

“We want Alabama students to understand that chocolate milk doesn’t come from brown cows and that the food doesn’t appear magically in the grocery store,” Pate said.

Sweet Grown Alabama provided 75 copies of the book Modern Farms to the school. The book by Jackie Nix, an Autauga County author and Sweet Grown Alabama member, highlights the benefits of agriculture and livestock. Nix was among the guests who read to classes while SHORT the Squirrel visited with students.

Monica Anderson, co-founder of SHORT the Squirrel, said: “We saw a need and developed a passion project where we can teach about literacy through different avenues like agriculture.”

Others attending the event included Alabama State Board of Education member Tonya Chesnutt, Autauga County Commission Chairman Jay Thompson, Allen Mills from Prattville Honey Farm, Mike and JoAnn Hodum of Hilltop Farms and Sharon and Rebecca Jones of Jones Farm.

Sweet Grown Alabama connect farmers and families. Find locally grown products at SweetGrownAlabama.org or look for the Sweet Grown Alabama logo when shopping.