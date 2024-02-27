James Spann: Warm, windy day ahead for Alabama; much colder Wednesday

James Spann forecasts the warmest day so far this year for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: We have large areas of light rain moving across north and central Alabama early this morning; otherwise, the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s. We project a high between 75 and 80 degrees later today; most of the afternoon should be dry and the sun could peek out at times. Winds will begin to ramp up as well; a wind advisory is in effect for the northern two-thirds of the state through Wednesday morning. Gradient winds (not related to thunderstorms) could gust to 40 mph in spots by tonight.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front will bring a sharp weather change to the Deep South. Periods of rain are likely, but there is no risk of severe storms. Much colder air will follow the front; many communities across the Tennessee Valley of north Alabama will hold in the 46- to 52-degree range all day with a brisk north wind. For the central counties, temperatures will begin to fall by mid to late morning, settling into the low 50s through the afternoon. South Alabama will see highs in the 70s, but even there, colder air moves in by mid to late afternoon.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Thursday will be cool and dry, with highs in the 50s. Rain returns to the state on Friday with a fast-moving disturbance. This will be a cool rain, with temperatures holding in the 50s through most of the day.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We project a warming trend over the weekend, with highs between 65 and 73 degrees Saturday and in the 70s statewide Sunday. A pool of moist air will remain in place, and a few showers are possible both days, but nothing too widespread or heavy; the weekend certainly won’t be a washout. The sky will be generally cloudy.

NEXT WEEK: Another cold front will approach early in the week, and showers and a few thunderstorms are likely in the Monday-Tuesday time frame. Global models are not in very good agreement concerning the details, but a strong storm is certainly possible with this event. Drier air returns to the Deep South by Thursday and Friday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1986: It was 99 degrees in Palm Springs, California, the highest temperature on record for February. Palm Springs also reached 99 degrees on Feb. 26, 1986.

ON THIS DATE IN 1999: Severe thunderstorms moved through Alabama. A few tornadoes touched down as well, including an EF-2 near Locust Fork in Blount County. Most of the damage across the state was due to straight-line winds.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.