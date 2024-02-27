James Spann: Windy night for Alabama; much colder Wednesday with some rain

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WARM FEBRUARY DAY: Temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 70s across Alabama this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds will persist tonight, and gradient winds (not related to thunderstorms) will ramp up ahead of a cold front, possibly gusting to 40 mph at times. A wind advisory is in effect for the northern two-thirds of the state through Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front will bring a sharp weather change to the Deep South. Periods of rain are likely, but there is no risk of severe storms. Much colder air will follow the front; many communities across the Tennessee Valley of north Alabama will hold between 46 and 52 degrees all day with a brisk north wind. For the central counties, temperatures will begin to fall by mid to late morning, settling into the low 50s through the afternoon. South Alabama will see highs in the 70s, but even there, colder air moves in by mid to late afternoon.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Thursday will be cool and dry with highs in the 50s, but rain returns to the state on Friday with a fast-moving disturbance. This will be a cool rain, with temperatures holding in the 50s through most of the day.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We project a warming trend over the weekend, with highs between 65 and 73 degrees Saturday and in the 70s statewide Sunday. A pool of moist air will remain in place, and a few showers are possible both days, but nothing too widespread or heavy; the weekend certainly won’t be a washout. The sky will be generally cloudy.

NEXT WEEK: Another cold front will approach early in the week, and rain and a few thunderstorms are likely in the Monday-Tuesday time frame. The latest model data suggests the chance of strong or severe storms is fairly low; the latter half of the week will be mostly rain-free with seasonal temperatures. ON THIS DATE IN 1986: It was 99 degrees in Palm Springs, California, the highest temperature on record for February. Palm Springs also reached 99 degrees on Feb. 26, 1986.

ON THIS DATE IN 1999: Severe thunderstorms moved through Alabama. A few tornadoes touched down as well, including an EF-2 near Locust Fork in Blount County. Most of the damage across the state was due to straight-line winds.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.