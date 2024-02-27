Toyota Alabama kicks off production on new engine line after $222 million project

Toyota Alabama announced that it has started production on its i-FORCE 2.4-liter turbo engine line at its Huntsville engine plant, culminating a $222 million investment project launched in 2022.

Toyota Alabama said the new engine line will provide powertrains for the all-new Tacoma pickup and reinforces its commitment to diversified powertrains that align with customer demand.

“The completion of the i-FORCE 2.4-liter turbo engine line marks a significant milestone for Toyota Alabama and further supports job stability for our 2,000 employees,” said Jason Puckett, president of Toyota Alabama.

“Now, with Tacoma offering a hybrid option, every line at our plant includes engines for hybrid vehicles,” Puckett said. “It’s our team and their skills that have paved the way for this plant to play a critical role in Toyota’s efficient and electrified future.”

Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the new engine line’s production launch is the latest in a long line of milestones for the Toyota engine plant, which opened in Huntsville in 2003.

“Toyota Alabama has an extensive track record of success, and we’re proud of the workforce in Huntsville that has helped make all of that possible,” McNair said. “In addition, Toyota is a great community supporter and a crown jewel in Huntsville’s dynamic economy.”

Record production

The i-FORCE 2.4-liter turbo engine line marks the Huntsville plant’s sixth building expansion and brings Toyota Alabama’s total investment to $1.5 billion.

In 2023, the plant achieved record production, assembling more than 777,000 engines for Toyota vehicles manufactured in North America.

The Alabama engine plant produces about one-third of Toyota’s engines in the U.S.

The facility produces four-cylinder and six-cylinder engines for popular Toyota vehicles such as the Corolla Cross — produced by Mazda Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville — as well as the Tundra, Sequoia, Corolla, Tacoma, Highlander, Sienna and RAV4.

Toyota Alabama is the automaker’s only plant to build four-cylinder, V-6 and twin-turbo engines under one roof.

Toyota said the new line demonstrates its commitment to long-term employment and the success of its operational communities. Last year, Toyota announced two key initiatives in Alabama:

A $49 million solar array, in partnership with Huntsville Utilities and Toyota Tsusho, that will supply more than 70% of Toyota Alabama’s energy needs when completed.

Grants of up to $6.7 million to help prepare Huntsville City Schools’ students for future careers in science, technology, engineering and math. Read about this and other workforce initiatives.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.