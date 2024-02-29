James Spann: More clouds than sun for Alabama today

James Spann forecasts a cool day for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

COOL DAY: While we could see a few intervals of sun today, clouds will linger in many areas with a high in the 50s this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on Leap Day, Feb. 29, is 63. A few scattered sprinkles are possible during the day, but rain becomes more likely across Alabama tonight and Friday as a wave aloft approaches from the west. Some thunder is possible Friday, but the air will be cool and stable and there is no risk of severe storms. Highs hold in the 50s for most communities.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We are forecasting a warming trend. The high will be between 67 and 73 degrees Saturday, followed by 70s statewide Sunday. A few scattered showers are possible both days, but nothing heavy or widespread. The chance of any one spot seeing rain is 20-30% both days. The sun will break through at times.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks fairly wet and unsettled during the first half of the week. Showers are possible Monday, but the rain will be more widespread Monday night into Tuesday with the approach of a surface front. Thunderstorms could be involved, but for now it doesn’t look like a severe weather setup. Some rain could linger into Wednesday, but the weather trends drier Thursday and Friday. Highs will be close to 70 degrees on most days. ON THIS DATE IN 1952: An F3 tornado moved through Fort Payne. It was almost 4 miles long and around 1,200 yards wide. The tornado destroyed 13 homes and numerous trees, electric signs, road signs and the giant Fort Payne Sales Barn. Twelve people were injured. Other tornadoes touched down in parts of Tennessee and Georgia.

ON THIS DATE IN 2012: A tornado outbreak occurred across the central plains and the Ohio River valley region on Feb. 28- 29. The most destructive tornado struck Harrisburg, Illinois, killing eight people in one neighborhood. This tornado had EF4 strength with winds of 166-200 mph.

