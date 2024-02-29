James Spann: Periods of rain for Alabama tonight and Friday; weekend warm-up ahead

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CLOUDY, COOL DAY: The sky is mostly cloudy across Alabama this afternoon with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, well below average for the end of February. Some sprinkles are showing up on radar this afternoon, but rain becomes more likely across Alabama tonight and Friday as a wave aloft approaches from the west. Some thunder is possible Friday, but the air will be cool and stable, and there is no risk of severe storms. Highs hold in the 50s Friday for most communities.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We are forecasting a warming trend. The high will be between 67 and 73 degrees Saturday, followed by 70s statewide Sunday. We will mention the chance of a few scattered showers both days, but nothing heavy or widespread. The chance of any one spot seeing rain is 20-30% both days. The sun will break through at times.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks fairly wet and unsettled. The latest model data suggests a chance of scattered showers Monday, followed by more widespread rain Tuesday through Wednesday as a cold front drifts into the state and becomes nearly stationary. We will most likely need to maintain some risk of rain at times on Thursday and Friday as well. For now, there’s no sign of any major severe weather, and highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s through the week for most places. ON THIS DATE IN 1952: An F3 tornado moved through Fort Payne. It was almost 4 miles long and around 1,200 yards wide. The tornado destroyed 13 homes and numerous trees, electric signs, road signs and the giant Fort Payne Sales Barn. Twelve people were injured. Other tornadoes touched down in parts of Tennessee and Georgia.

ON THIS DATE IN 2012: A tornado outbreak occurred across the central plains and the Ohio River valley region on Feb. 28- 29. The most destructive tornado struck Harrisburg, Illinois, killing eight people in one neighborhood. This tornado had EF4 strength with winds of 166-200 mph.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.