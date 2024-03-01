Alabama releases $148 million to expand broadband in 48 counties

A new wave of grants will support the continued expansion of high-speed internet service to unserved areas across the state.

Gov. Kay Ivey this week unveiled the 66 Capital Projects Fund grants, totaling $148.3 million. The grants, awarded to 16 internet providers, are designed to expand high-speed internet access to homes, businesses and public institutions in portions of 48 counties.

“High-speed internet service continues to strengthen and expand across the state, and we are taking the necessary strides on this journey to achieve full broadband access for Alabama,” Ivey said. “This has been a monumental task, but it is one that will pay multiple dividends for our state and its residents.”

The most recent “last mile” projects translate to more than 5,000 miles of broadband infrastructure that will provide access to almost 54,000 households, businesses and key facilities, such as hospitals, schools and libraries.

The projects are supported by federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants.

The latest grants follow a Feb. 5 announcement by the governor’s office of $188 million in grants for the Alabama Anchor Institution/Middle Mile program. The middle-mile projects are an essential precursor so that internet providers can complete the last-mile projects to reach homes, businesses and important institutions.

“This has been a remarkable journey made possible by Governor Ivey, the Alabama Legislature, the state’s internet service providers and so many other willing and eager participants,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “Once completed, these projects will provide access for thousands of Alabamians.” Alabama Power is among the organizations supporting broadband expansion.

The latest grants are going to:

AT&T Southeast – Five grants totaling $6.97 million to expand broadband services in Franklin, Jefferson, Mobile, Morgan and Russell counties. The expansion has the potential to reach more than 1,871 households and businesses.

– Five grants totaling $6.97 million to expand broadband services in Franklin, Jefferson, Mobile, Morgan and Russell counties. The expansion has the potential to reach more than 1,871 households and businesses. Central Alabama Electric Cooperative – Seven grants totaling $21.94 million to expand broadband services in areas of Autauga, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas and Elmore counties. The service area includes more than 6,000 potential households and businesses.

– Seven grants totaling $21.94 million to expand broadband services in areas of Autauga, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas and Elmore counties. The service area includes more than 6,000 potential households and businesses. Connect Holding (Brightspeed) – Two grants totaling $388,061 to expand broadband services in Pickens and St. Clair counties. The projects have the potential to reach 479 households and businesses.

– Two grants totaling $388,061 to expand broadband services in Pickens and St. Clair counties. The projects have the potential to reach 479 households and businesses. Coosa Valley Technologies Inc . – Six grants totaling $12.57 million for expanded broadband services in Calhoun, Etowah, Shelby and Talladega counties. The service area includes more than 974 potential households and businesses.

. – Six grants totaling $12.57 million for expanded broadband services in Calhoun, Etowah, Shelby and Talladega counties. The service area includes more than 974 potential households and businesses. Cullman Electric Cooperative – One grant totaling $4.1 million to provide broadband services in areas of Cullman and Winston counties. The expansion has the potential to reach 1,979 households and businesses.

– One grant totaling $4.1 million to provide broadband services in areas of Cullman and Winston counties. The expansion has the potential to reach 1,979 households and businesses. Farmers Telecommunications Corp . – Two grants totaling $7.29 million to expand broadband services in DeKalb County with the potential to serve more than 1,600 households and businesses.

. – Two grants totaling $7.29 million to expand broadband services in DeKalb County with the potential to serve more than 1,600 households and businesses. Knology (WOW!) – One grant totaling $2.39 million to expand broadband services in parts of Henry and Houston counties. The expansion has the potential to reach about 970 households and businesses.

– One grant totaling $2.39 million to expand broadband services in parts of Henry and Houston counties. The expansion has the potential to reach about 970 households and businesses. Mediacom – Eight projects totaling $22.8 million to provide broadband services in parts of Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe and Mobile counties. The project areas include almost 8,000 households and businesses.

– Eight projects totaling $22.8 million to provide broadband services in parts of Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe and Mobile counties. The project areas include almost 8,000 households and businesses. Millry Telephone Co. Inc. – One grant totaling $3.6 million to expand broadband services in parts of Washington County. The expansion has the potential to reach 988 new households and businesses.

– One grant totaling $3.6 million to expand broadband services in parts of Washington County. The expansion has the potential to reach 988 new households and businesses. Pea River Electric Cooperative – One grant totaling $5 million to expand broadband services in parts of Barbour and Henry counties. The expansion has the potential to reach 1,529 new households and businesses.

– One grant totaling $5 million to expand broadband services in parts of Barbour and Henry counties. The expansion has the potential to reach 1,529 new households and businesses. Pine Belt Telephone Co. – Four grants totaling $3 million to provide additional broadband services in Clarke and Marengo counties with the potential to reach more than 480 new households and businesses.

– Four grants totaling $3 million to provide additional broadband services in Clarke and Marengo counties with the potential to reach more than 480 new households and businesses. M. Greene Inc. – One grant totaling $2.85 million for broadband expansion in parts of Barbour and Russell counties that will reach more than 680 new households and businesses.

– One grant totaling $2.85 million for broadband expansion in parts of Barbour and Russell counties that will reach more than 680 new households and businesses. Spectrum Southeast – 23 grants totaling $44.83 million to provide broadband services in parts of Bibb, Butler, Calhoun, Chambers, Cleburne, Coosa, Colbert, Cullman, Elmore, Etowah, Geneva, Greene, Houston, Jefferson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Pickens, St. Clair, Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa counties. The service areas include 22,000 potential households and businesses.

23 grants totaling $44.83 million to provide broadband services in parts of Bibb, Butler, Calhoun, Chambers, Cleburne, Coosa, Colbert, Cullman, Elmore, Etowah, Geneva, Greene, Houston, Jefferson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Pickens, St. Clair, Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa counties. The service areas include 22,000 potential households and businesses. Tombigbee Electric Cooperative – One grant totaling $2.78 million to provide broadband services in parts of Winston County. The service area includes 1,584 potential households and businesses.

– One grant totaling $2.78 million to provide broadband services in parts of Winston County. The service area includes 1,584 potential households and businesses. Troy Cablevision (C Spire) – One grant totaling $1.65 million to expand broadband services in Dale and Houston counties. There are nearly 700 potential households and businesses in that service area.

– One grant totaling $1.65 million to expand broadband services in Dale and Houston counties. There are nearly 700 potential households and businesses in that service area. Yellowhammer Networks – Two grants totaling $5.13 million to provide broadband services in Bibb, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Marengo, Perry and Sumter counties. The project areas include almost 3,700 households and businesses.

To learn more about “Be Linked Alabama,” the state’s broadband expansion plan, click here.