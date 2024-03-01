James Spann: Warmer, drier weather for Alabama Saturday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Widespread rain continues across the southern two-thirds of Alabama this afternoon, generally south of I-59. We still note a few patches of light rain over the northern third of the state as well. This event has produced some very impressive rain totals; there is a narrow zone across Alabama where 2-4 inches have been reported. This runs in a broad zone from Millport and Fayette to Boaz and Gadsden. Parts of southwest Alabama received more than 2 inches of rain as well, including Marengo and some surrounding counties.

Rain will end across Alabama tonight, but clouds will linger. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 40s over the northern half of the state; lows will be in the 50s over south Alabama.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weather turns much warmer, with highs between 66 and 74 degrees Saturday and in the 70s statewide Sunday. Morning clouds Saturday will give way to a partly sunny afternoon, and most of the state will be rain-free, with only a few isolated showers near the coast. On Sunday, the sky will be generally cloudy with a few scattered showers. The chance of any one spot seeing a shower is 25-30%.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be unsettled for much of the week with highs mostly in the low 70s. There will be some risk of showers daily; for now, it looks like the most widespread and heaviest rain will come on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, but that could change in this complex pattern. There are also some signals for strong thunderstorms toward the end of the week, but it is too early to know whether there will be any risk of severe storms. ON THIS DATE IN 2007: An EF4 tornado struck Enterprise around 1:10 p.m. Eight students at Enterprise High School died in the tragedy. The fatalities at the school occurred when a concrete wall collapsed on a group of students huddled in a hallway.

The students were Michael Bowen, Peter Dunn, A.J. Jackson, Ryan Mohler, Katie Strunk, Michael Tompkins, Jamie Ann Vidensek and Michelle Wilson. A ninth fatality occurred in downtown Enterprise, 83-year-old retired nurses’ aide Edna Hays Strickland. She was standing behind a living-room window of her home as the glass shattered.

A controversy arose as national media outlets questioned whether school administrators should have dismissed school early, but nearly all local residents supported the decision to keep students at school. If the students had been sent home, no doubt the death toll would have been much, much higher.

A high-risk outlook was issued early that morning and a Particularly Dangerous Situation tornado watch was issued hours in advance. The National Weather Service Tallahassee issued a tornado warning a full eight minutes before the tornado struck the school.

Another devastating tornado struck the Millers Ferry area in Wilcox County, killing one man. That tornado also ranked as an EF4.

