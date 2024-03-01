Mountain bikers relishing new ‘Room Service’ trail at Alabama’s Oak Mountain State Park

There’s a new multi-use trail at Alabama’s Oak Mountain State Park, and the region’s avid mountain bikers are already digging in to its pleasures.

Christened “Room Service,” the new trail opened Feb. 24, and members of the Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers (BUMP) wasted no time putting it to the test with a group ride.

The 1.5-mile trail connects the Slingshot and Centipede trails. And while it is optimized for mountain biking, it is also available for walkers and hikers. The trail was built by Anniston-based FlowMotion Trail Builders and funded by the Shelby County Commission.

BUMP President Chase Draper called the trail “an amazing addition to Oak Mountain State Park.”

“There are already plans to use it for a variety of events at the park this year, including the upcoming Chainbuster Race, the Xterra North American Championship and the 30th annual Bump N Grind,” Draper said.

“It creates a much-needed mini loop for beginner and intermediate riders who want to venture out but aren’t ready or don’t have time to do the full loop around the park.”

The new trail is rated easy to intermediate and is suitable for beginners who have bike-handling skills and trail-riding experience. Signage has been installed by Oak Mountain State Park personnel to help mountain bikers navigate the new trail.

“We are very thankful to have the incredible partners we have in Shelby County and Oak Mountain State Park,” Draper added. He said the new trail “opens up multi-use access to a beautiful valley” located behind the Alabama Wildlife Center and “is sure to be a favorite for years to come.”

“Oak Mountain State Park has rightfully earned a reputation as one of the best places in America for mountain biking, and this new trail can do nothing but enhance that reputation,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “We’re thankful for partners like the Shelby County Commission and BUMP, who help make Oak Mountain State Park even better for visitors.”

Kendall Williams is Shelby County tourism and events manager and works to actively promote the recreational and other attractions of the county to visitors and area residents. Learn more at discovershelby.com.

“As the tourism arm of Shelby County, Alabama, we take the resources from our visitors who stay in hotels and reinvest them to improve the quality of life for our residents,” Williams said. “One aspect of this is improving existing and building new trails for our residents to enjoy throughout the year. These world-class trails allow us to recruit and support top-notch events that bring in athletes from all across the United States and the world.”

“Oak Mountain State Park has rightfully earned a reputation as one of the best places in America for mountain biking, and this new trail can do nothing but enhance that reputation,” said Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “We’re thankful for partners like the Shelby County Commission and BUMP, who help make Oak Mountain State Park even better for visitors.”

Oak Mountain is Alabama’s largest state park at more than 11,000 acres. It offers more than 100 miles of trails, an 18-hole golf course and driving range, horseback riding facilities, fishing lakes, boat rentals, picnic and beach areas and majestic Peavine Falls. The nonprofit Alabama Wildlife Center, located inside the park, provides rehabilitation services to injured native birds so they can be returned to the wild. Resident birds, which are too injured to survive without assistance, can be viewed along the Treetop Nature Trail, an elevated boardwalk that meanders through a secluded woodland valley.

Learn more about Oak Mountain State Park and all of its amenities, and the many assets and activities at all 21 Alabama state parks, at alapark.com.