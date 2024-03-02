Recipe: Ultimate Mediterranean Turkey Cucumber Sandwich

There’s nothing tastier than a hearty, flavorful sandwich piled high with all of the fixings. For many of us, a sandwich was the first meal we learned to make for ourselves. I remember feeling super independent and accomplished when I learned to make my first peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Those were good times for sure.

As I’ve gotten older, my taste buds have matured. Don’t get me wrong; peanut butter and jelly sandwiches will always have a special place in my heart, but this Mediterranean Turkey Cucumber Sandwich is slowly becoming my new favorite.

What I love most about this sandwich is that it’s packed with tons of fresh veggies and piled high on my favorite Italian Five Grain Bread from the Publix bakery. To me, sandwiches are all about building flavors and textures, and while there are endless ways to build a tasty sandwich, I’m going to show you how to build a better one.

How to build a better sandwich

The bread

The bread is possibly the most important component in making a wholesome sandwich. I like to choose breads that contain a great source of fiber and whole grains, such as Italian Five Grain Bread.

When making this Mediterranean Turkey Cucumber Sandwich, I decided to toast my bread to provide a sturdier base.

The protein

When choosing your protein, be sure to think about the flavor you want your sandwich to have. For example, chicken and turkey are great protein sources that are mild in flavor and can be easily paired with a lot of bold ingredients. My favorite protein of choice is Land O’ Frost Premium Sliced Turkey. Purchase any sliced meat of your choice.

The veggies

This is my favorite part of the sandwich because it’s a chance to add on some crunchy textures, subtle flavors and nutritious goodness.

For this Mediterranean Turkey Cucumber Sandwich, I used romaine lettuce, tomatoes, sliced purple onions, kalamata olives and cucumbers. This combo of veggies provided my sandwich with a lot of bold, Mediterranean flavors.

The condiments and the extras

Now here comes the fun part. I love to choose condiments and trimmings when making a sandwich.

For this Mediterranean Turkey Cucumber Sandwich, I used Maille Dijon Mustard and Borden Sharp Fat-Free Singles. Those flavors are paired perfectly with the other ingredients.

Now that your sandwich is complete, it’s time to pair it with the perfect side. I totally recommend Cheez-it Snap’d. They are such a fun snack and can add some excitement to any sandwich.

Ultimate Mediterranean Turkey Cucumber Sandwich

Click here for a printable recipe.

Serves: 1

Ingredients

2 slices Publix Bakery Italian Five Grain Bread, toasted

3 to 5 slices Land O’ Frost Premium Sliced Turkey

1 slice Borden Sharp Fat-Free Singles

1 tablespoon Maille Dijon Mustard

1 tablespoon Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

2 leaves romaine lettuce

2 slices tomatoes

3-5 slices cucumber

1 tablespoon kalamata olives, pitted

Slices purple onion

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Spread mayonnaise on one slice of the bread and mustard on the other. Place cheese onto one slice of the bread. Layer the other slice of the bread with romaine lettuce, cheese, turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and kalamata olives. Sprinkle salt and pepper to taste and place the other side of the bread on top. Cut the sandwich in half, if desired, and enjoy.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.